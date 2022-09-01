2023: INEC publishes list of presidential candidates Sept. 20

The Independent National Electoral Commission will publish final list of candidates for national election on September 20.

About 15 political parties have indicated interest to field candidates for the February 2023 presidential election.

These include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) among others.

INEC had on June 25 released provisional list of candidates which met it June 18 deadline for submission candidates for the election.

The Commission will on September 20 decide the fate of the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawal and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Lawal and Akpabio are laying claim for the APC ticket for Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at at the expert meeting on conducting elections in volatile security environment, organised in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), said the publication of the final list is in accordance to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the timetable and schedule of activities released by the Commission.

