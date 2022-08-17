2023: INEC redeploys 2 RECs, ICT Director, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has carried some redeployment among its staff, which affected two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and eight directors, including the director, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at its headquarters, Abuja. The RECs affected were that of Cross River and Edo States. Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, who, until now was REC of Cross River State, was moved to Akwa Ibom to replace Mike igni who retired from the commission. Igini, a two-term INEC REC, retired last week after what many considered a 10-year meritorious service. Many looked up to Omorogbe to effectively fill the gap. Dr Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, who was recently invited in a controversial circumstance, by Edo State police command over party primary in the state, takes over from Omorogbe in Cross River.

