2023: INEC redeploys 46 HoDs, 140 EOs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed senior officers. Those affected, according to a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, are officers either serving in their state of origin or have served for between 10 and 32 years in the same state. Okoye, who is also INEC National Commissioner, described the development as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities the officers discharge.

He stated that INEC has decided that no head of a department (HoD) or electoral officer (EO) will serve in their state of origin. “Furthermore, no staff shall serve for more than two electoral cycles in the same duty post,” Okoye said.

