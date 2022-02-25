News

2023: INEC redeploys 46 HoDs, 140 EOs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comments Off on 2023: INEC redeploys 46 HoDs, 140 EOs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed senior officers. Those affected, according to a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, are officers either serving in their state of origin or have served for between 10 and 32 years in the same state. Okoye, who is also INEC National Commissioner, described the development as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities the officers discharge.

He stated that INEC has decided that no head of a department (HoD) or electoral officer (EO) will serve in their state of origin. “Furthermore, no staff shall serve for more than two electoral cycles in the same duty post,” Okoye said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Why I want to be president –Okorocha

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said he decided to join the 2023 presidential race because of the agitations in the South East for an Igboman to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.. Okorocha, who represents Imo West at the National Assembly, stated this in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, […]
News Top Stories

Gov: Military sabotaging counter-insurgency war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Miringa

…vows to mobilise hunters, vigilantes to ‘take over’ Army probes attack on governor’s convoy Explosion rocks Borno Depressed soldier kills lieutenant over pass Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday alleged that there has been a “complete sabotage” of the counter insurgency war in the North-East region of the country. Zulum, who expressed frustration […]
News Top Stories

Anti-open grazing law: Don’t frustrate enforcement, Afenifere implores FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

As the September 1, 2021 target set for the takeoff of implementation of the anti-grazing law by the governors of the 17 states in the Southern part of Nigeria approaches, the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday enjoined the Federal Government not to jeopardize its effective enforcement.   The group made the call in a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica