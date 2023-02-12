News

2023: INEC releases site for voter status

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

 

With barely 11 days to the presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a site for prospective voters to locate his or her polling unit.

INEC in a statement on Sunday, advised prospective voters to visit www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs or voters.inecnigeria.org, to be able to locate the polling unit where their voting status is domiciled.

The Commission added that in exercise of its powers under Section 40(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, it has allotted voters from overcrowded polling units to less congested polling units within the same location to promote a more pleasant and stress free voting experience on election day.

“Please visit the INEC’s voter verification System on: www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs or voters.inecnigeria.org to check your name on the register of voters and confirm the location of your polling unit where you will vote on election day.

“Furthermore, the list of registered voters in the 176,846 polling units nationwide will be on display at each polling unit prior to the Election Day.

“Eligible voters are encouraged to visit their polling units to check for their name on the register and confirm location of their polling unit where they will vote on election day,” the statement added.

 

 

 

 

Reporter

