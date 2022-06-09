News

2023: INEC seeks NAF’s assistance on election logistics

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is seeking the support of the Nigeria Air Force to address logistical challenges during elections. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke when he visited the Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said logistics have been a perennial issue during elections.

Yakubu said the visit was to explore more effective ways of addressing the problem, “which we believe the Air Force has a critical role to play in the movement of materials. He said: “This will be extended to other armed services in our determination to efficiently deliver materials and more efficiently serve Nigerians on election day.” The INEC chairman said section 27(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, empowers the commission to seek the support of the security agencies in general in delivering materials for election as well as in the protection of election officials.

 

Our Reporters

