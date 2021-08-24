News Top Stories

2023: INEC to procure 200,000 electronic voting machines

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

In spite of the clandestine moves by political actors to discourage the deployment of technology in elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed it’s plans to procure at least 200,000 electronic voting machines for use in the 2023 general elections.

 

Based on this projection, the Commission has invited different companies to showcase their electronic voting machine solutions to enable the Commission make its choice of the most suitable package. National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph, said that the Commission is currently evaluating the submissions made by the electronic voting machine vendors to ascertain the best options.

 

Okoye denied the speculations that INEC had cancelled all its procurement orders for digital equipment and devices to enable electronic voting and transmission of results after the two chambers of the National Assembly passed different versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill last month. He said that rather than abandoning its plans, INEC was poised towards deepening the use of technology in elections.

 

“The business of the Commission is anchored on transparency and due process. The Commission is not engaged in the business of speculation and fortune telling. The Commission is committed to deepening the use of technology in the electoral process. “The deployment of electronic voting machines in the electoral process is not dependent on the new electoral legal framework. An electronic voting machine with a paper trail will obviate any form of challenge and fears being expressed relating to the powers of the Commission to deploy such machines. “Moreover, section 52(2) of the Electoral Act provides that “voting at an election under this Act shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” he said. Okoye reassured Nigerians that INEC will continue to deepen the use of technology within the existing legal framework.

“The Smart Card Readers; the INEC Voter Enrolment Device and the Z-Pad are important components of the electoral process and the Commission will continue to deploy them. The proposed amendment to section 49 of the Electoral Act captures the deployment of the Smart Card Reader and or any other device for voter accreditation.

The Commission will continue to upload polling unit results for public viewing. There is nothing in the law that prohibits the Commission from deploying these electronic solutions. “Unfortunately, the existing legal framework configured our electoral process to run manually. Our preference is for the law makers to give the Commission broad powers to deploy technology as at and when due.

 

It will be difficult to deploy full technology in the face of sections 63 of the Electoral Act. Section 63(1) of the Act provides that: “The Presiding Officer shall, after counting the votes at the polling unit, enter the votes scored by each candidate in a form to be prescribed by the Commission as the case may be.

 

Section 63(2) also provides that: “The form shall be signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and counter signed by  the candidates or their polling agents where available at the polling unit” and section 63(3) provides that: “The Presiding Officer shall give to the Polling Agents and the police officer where available a copy each of the completed forms after it has been duly signed as provided in subsection (2) of this section”.

Okoye reiterated the position of the Election Management Body on the issue of electronic transmission of election results, stressing that not only does the Commission have the capacity to transmit results electronically, it had experimented on it several times and emerged with positive outcomes

“The Commission is clear and has clearly, unequivocally and unambiguously stated that it has the capacity to electronically transmit results of elections. The Commission has been piloting different electronic solutions.

 

The Commission has uploaded polling unit results to INEC Result Viewing Portal and this enabled the Nigerian people engage the electoral process and view results in real time. This has reduced human interference in the outcome of elections.

 

“On 30th January 2018, the Commission had meetings and discussions with NCC leading to the establishment of INEC/ NCC joint technical committee  on use of modern telecommunications technology on the conduct of elections.

 

During the meeting the Commission underscored the four core areas of the collaboration to include real time communication involving live transmission of election results electronically; ensuring the security and integrity of the system and collated data from the polling units from tampering by intruders and the possibility of proving mobile Base Transmitting Stations (BTS’s) to remote, unserved and underserved areas for election purposes. NCC presented the Cellular Network coverage map for Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

General Buratai in the trenches for all

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant.” —Max DePree . In numerous forums, I have always stated that all that is required for Nigeria to make progress is when there is a commitment from those in positions of […]
News

Wike: Kidnappers now campaigning against night curfew

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused kidnappers of spearheading a campaign against the 8.30pm curfew he imposed on the state following the attacks on security formations saying it will remain in place despite sponsored criticism against it. He said kidnappers and other criminal elements that were now suffering because of the night curfew, had […]
News

ExxonMobil fires 14,000 workers, freezes dividend first time in 18 years

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Exxon Mobil Corporation has announced that it would reduce its global workforce by 14,000 being the 15 per cent of the workforce by the end of 2022. The company also failed to increase 2019 dividend for the first time in the last 18 years. The announcement of this unprecedented culling by North America’s biggest oil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica