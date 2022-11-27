2023: INEC vows prosecution of illegal PVCs possessors 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened arrest and prosecution of persons found with more than one permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) or in possession of voter’s card not belonging to him or her.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, disclosed that some individuals found to be in illegal possession of voters’ cards in some states have been arrested by the police.

“In one case, the police has concluded investigation and handed over the case file to the commission resulting in the successful prosecution of one Nasiru Idris at a Magistrate Court in Sokoto who was found to be in possession 101 PVCs in contravention of Sections 117 and 145 of the Electoral Act 2002. He has been sentenced to a year in prison.

“Similarly, the police in Kano State has arrested a man who was found to be in possession of 367 PVCs. The suspect has been charged to court and the commission is pursuing his prosecution,” Okoye said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...