2023: INEC vows to prosecute illegal PVCs possessors

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened arrest and prosecution of persons found with more than one permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) or in possession of voter’s card not belonging to him or her.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement, disclosed that some individuals found to be in illegal possession of voters’ cards in some states have been arrested by the police.

“In one case, the police has concluded investigation and handed over the case file to the Commission, resulting in the successful prosecution of one Nasiru Idris, at a Magistrate’s Court in Sokoto, who was found to be in possession 101 PVCs in contravention of sections 117 and 145 of the Electoral Act 2002. He has been sentenced to a year in prison.

“Similarly, the police in Kano State have arrested a man who was found to be in possession of 367 PVCs. The suspect has been charged to court and the Commission is pursuing his prosecution,” Okoye said. The National Commissioner noted that with the end of the statutory period for the display of the register of voters for claims and objections, INEC has developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for seamless collection of PVCs.

“This will be among the issues to be discussed and finalised at a retreat holding in Lagos from November 28 to December 2 involving all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“At the end of the retreat, the Commission will release the dates as well as the detailed procedure for the immediate collection of PVCs nationwide.” Okoye expressed appreciation of the Commission to Nigerians for their patience and understanding, “especially those who registered as voters or applied for transfer/ replacement of their cards from January to July 2022.”

