2023: INEC vows to reject illegal primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that it will reject any primaries not conducted in line with relevant laws.

The body said the primaries will be conducted between April 4 and June 3.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement on Tuesday also warned against contentious primaries that might lead to “unnecessary litigation”, insisting the primaries must be conducted “in line with the dictates of Section 84 of the Electoral Act”.

He said: “The next activity is the conduct of primaries by political parties in line with the dictates of Section 84 of the Electoral Act for which the timetable and schedule of activities provides a period of 61 days (4th April to 3rd June 2022).

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that parties must adhere strictly to the principles of internal democracy, drawing from their constitutions, guidelines, the Electoral Act and other regulations and guidelines issued by the Commission. Their candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be conducted in 2023 must emerge from democratic, transparent and valid primaries, in line with the provisions of Sections 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022. Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of the Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate shall not be included in the election for the particular position in the issue.

“As required by law, the Commission shall monitor the primaries of each political party that provides the required legal notice in line with Sections 82 (1) and (5) of the Electoral Act. Failure of a political party to notify the Commission of any convention or congress convened for the purpose of nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified in the Act shall render the convention or congress invalid.

“Primaries must be conducted in the various constituencies as provided in Section 84 of the Electoral Act as it is a violation of the law to conduct primaries outside the constituencies for which parties are nominating candidates. The Commission will not monitor such primaries and their outcome will not be accepted.

“Political parties are enjoined to avoid acrimonious primaries that could result in unnecessary litigation that may lead to failure to nominate and field candidates for elections in some constituencies.”

In 2019, the Commission rejected the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State because the party held its primary outside the timeframe given for parties to conduct their primaries.

