2023: INEC warns of constitutional crisis over insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the security challenges in the country, if not curtailed, might lead to cancellation or postponement of this year’s elections in some constituencies.

This is even as the commission has disowned a media report that it has released a fresh list of candidates for the general election.

INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, who spoke in Abuja on Monday at a two-day validation workshop on election security training resources, called for decisive action against the spate of insecurity in the country.

Prof. Zuru, who is the Chairman of the Board of the Electoral Institute, the training arm of the commission, noted that a situation where elections were not conducted in a number of constituencies could hinder declaration of election results and precipitate a constitutional crisis.

He, however, assured that the Commission was leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that security was provided for election personnel and materials.

According to him, INEC is taking election security seriously especially to ensure the security of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who will constitute the majority of the commission’s ad hoc staff.

