2023: INEC will not be cowed by arsonists – Yakubu 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The National Chairman of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday vowed that, the Commission will never be intimidated by the various attacks on its offices nationwide by arsonists.

Yakubu said, the Commission was determined to make the 2023 elections the best ever Nigeria has ever had, describing the arsonists as “undemocratic and retrogressive elements.”

The INEC Chairman disclosed this while addressing journalists after an on-the-spot assessment tour of the Commission’s office that was recently razed by a group of arsonists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Some suspected hoodlums had on Thursday, November 10, set the Abeokuta South Local government office of INEC at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta on fire, destroying over 65,000 uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and other equipment of the Commission.

Arsonists had also attacked INEC offices in Osun and Eboyin states.

But, Yakubu, while reacting to the attacks, said the Commission would not bow to an act of arson, saying the attacks would not deter the commission from conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Yakubu disclosed that, five facilities of the Commission were attacked nationwide in the last four months, a development he described as disappointing.

 

