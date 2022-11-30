2023: INEC’ll not be cowed by arsonists –Yakubu

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday vowed that the Commission will never be intimidated by the various attacks on its offices nationwide by arsonists. Yakubu said the Commission was determined to make the 2023 elections the best ever Nigeria has ever had, describing the arsonists as “undemocratic and retrogressive elements.”

The INEC Chairman disclosed this while addressing journalists after an on-thespot assessment tour of the Commission’s office that was recently razed by a group of arsonists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Some suspected hoodlums had on Thursday, November 10, set the Abeokuta South Local government office of INEC at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta on fire, destroying over 65,000 uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and other equipment of the Commission. Arsonists had also attacked INEC offices in Osun and Eboyin states.

But, Yakubu, while reacting to the attacks, said the Commission would not bow to an act of arson, saying the attacks would not deter the commission from conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2023. Yakubu disclosed that five facilities of the Commission were attacked nationwide in the last four months, a development he described as disappointing. He assured that the Commission would reprint and replace all the PVCs destroyed in the different attacks before the elections.

Yakubu said: “We want to assure the people of Abeokuta South that this incident, terrible as it is will not deter and will not discourage us, will not discourage our staff from conducting the 2023 general elections and we want to once again assure the people of Abeokuta South, the people of Ogun State and the people of Nigeria that, the Commission is determined to make the 2023 elections our best ever, we will not be deterred, we cowed by act of arson by undemocratic and retrogressive elements. “As soon we get the VIN numbers to be harvested by the state office, we will reprint, it doesn’t take longer than two days to print 65,000 PVCs, but we have to get the Voter Identification Numbers for the cards that were lost so that we can quickly reprint. It doesn’t take longer than two days to reprint that number of PVCs.

“It (arson) is very disappointing, particularly because in the last four months five of our offices were attacked nationwide, but this will never deter us, we will make sure that we replace burnt and destroyed equipment and also reprint the PVCs and conduct elections.” Explaining the objectives of his visit, Yakubu said: “The purpose of our visit to this office is to further access the extent of damage, to meet our own staff, particularly in the place where they have relocated to in Oke-Ilewo, to boost their morale and to assure the people of Abeokuta South that in spite of this unfortunate incident, elections will hold in Abeokuta South in 2023.

“Whatever materials we have lost, the Commission is making efforts to replace the materials. We lost 65,699 PVCs, we want to assure all those that have not collected their PVCs who may have been affected that we are making plans to reprint the PVCs quickly and to bring them back to Abeokuta South for people to collect and vote. “My message to stakeholders, political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), security agencies and even people like you in the media is to remain confident that elections will hold in spite of this very temporary setback.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...