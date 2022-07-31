2023: INEC’s battle with capacity, integrity

As the Continued Voter Registration winds down today, BIYI ADEGOROYE writes that despite successes recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) more action should be taken to ensure the integrity of the registration exercise and voters cards

If the passion and zest with which Nigerians have embraced the continuous voter’s registration exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are anything to go by, over 110 million electorate would participate in the 2023 elections.

Figures released by the INEC so far indicate that over 16 million new registrants have been added to the about 82 million voters that registered for the 2019 elections, though only 26, 614, 190 actually exercised their franchise in the polls.

As if giving fillip to their agitations during the 2020 EndSARS riots where vented their angst over injustice and poor governance in the country, the bulk of the latest registrants running into over 6, 146, 335 are youths and students; 6,280,190 are middle-aged people, while 2,778,232 are elderly, and the old people supplied the remainder of 364,597.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the state alone now has over 7,000,000 registered voters, an indication that over 451, 156 new voters have been added to the list since the beginning of the Continuous Voters Registration last year.

The current national statistics hovering around 105 million, described as larger than that of 14 West African countries put together, represents a quantum leap from the previous years since the return to civil rule in 1999 , where only 33,156, 055 registered for the election, with 14, 293,396 voting in the polls that brought Chief Olusegun Obasanjo into office.

Though INEC announced resumption of the CVR exercise in 2021, after over two years’ suspension, it was not until a few months ago that the registration centres across the country started to witness a surge, especially after the emergence of the presidential candidates of the political parties.

In the 2003 election, a total of 60, 823, 022 registered while voter turnout in the election was 42,018, 735, representing 69,08 per cent; registered voters in 2007 was 61, 567, 030, voters turnout was 35, 397,517, representing 54 per cent; , in 2011, a total of 73,528, 040 would-be voters registered but voter turnout was 39,469,484, representing 53 per cent.

In 2015, voter registration was 67,422,005, as against voters turnout of 29, 452,083, representing 43.65 per cent and finally, the total registered voters for the 2019 election was 82,334,107, as against the sum of 26,614, 190 voters, representing 34 per cent.

Scrutinizing the figures, analysts attributed the gradual decline in the number of voters to the loss of confidence in the electoral system, believe that their votes did not count, violence, ballot box snatching and sundry issues.

However, Nigerian voter’s interest in the electoral system has been buoyed in the recent years, as indicated in the off-season elections, by the various improvements like the Electoral Act 2022, which gave legal teeth to electronic transmission of results, introduction of Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the INEC and the massive sensitization by the electoral umpire in conjunction with development partners, local and international.

INEC has decentralised the Continuous Voters exercise, by dispatching its registration officers to various local governments, wards and other locations around the country. It has also created over 56,872 new polling units bringing the total figure to 176, 974, for ease of registration and voting.

Glitches in the system

While has recorded tremendous improvement in the electoral process, certain development in the system recently gave a danger signal, one thing is to register for election and another is to receive the PVC, while yet the third is to actually come out to vote on election day.

For instance before the termination of the CVR today, INEC may have logistic problems as indicated by inadequate personnel/data capturing machines in many parts of the country.

In Anambra State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Idemili North State Constituency, Hon Chibuzor Okeke expressed deep concern that after the intense sensitization and mobilization he embarked on, it was unfair to find out that lack of adequate number officials has continued to throw spanner in the works at the INEC offices.

“We are worried about constant re- ports of lack of facilities, data-capturing machines and staff to register the people who have been trooping out to be registered for their Permanent Voters Card(PVC). He confirmed that since he took up the sensitization for registration for PVC, the awareness rate has multiplied.

This, he admitted, was healthy for the polity as it would enable more right people to be elected. Hon Okeke, a visibly active and eager young politician said he was coming to make the widely expected remarkable difference in quality representation for the people.

In Lagos State, traders at Alaba International Market who closed down their shops to register met the shock of their lives as miscreants believe to be loyal to a political party descended on them, ensuring they never carried out the exercise.

Similar, Friday attack at a registration unit inside a Catholic Church in Surulere is of serious concern.

In another instance, two of such officers caught in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State were queried and promptly withdrawn from the field. State Administrative Secretary, Shehu Abdulwahab, said the commission was deeply cned over the development.

In some local governments around the country, INEC officials made brisk money as they compelled scores of community leaders to pay as much as N50,000 daily to send a registration officer to their wards and polling units.

The officers unscrupulously send their account numbers directing payment to it even before registration officials are dispatch to the polling units. Equally worrisome was a video released recently of thousands of PVC dumped in some locations in the premises of a high profile personality, which were considered part of efforts to disenfranchise Nigerians.

The development was described as curious giving the fact that such sensitive electoral items and many more are in custody of INEC. It raised the alarm of safety of the entire PVC and other sensitive materials. INEC is yet to explain how those cards got out of its custody.

Chief Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education had stated that: “Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/ her PVC and The constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.”

Okoye said : “The issues of voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic elections and the commission is working hard to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the registration venue is registered. We assure Nigerians that this matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“Already, the commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it less cumbersome and more transparent. This will be a major topic at the next regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue.”

He appealed to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to INEC’s nearest state or local government office.

Mr. Niyi Ijalaye, REC, Ogun State, in an interview with this correspondent also warned staff of the commission against engaging in unto6ward activities. He said their staff have been “that it is totally unacceptable to collect bribe, or to demand to collaborate in tha must the commission be embarrassed. If we get to such staff he will be shown the way out of the commission. And if you have any information as to any of our staff engaging in such activity, please let us know.”

At INEC office in Karu Abuja two weeks ago, this reporter encountered such nefarious active, though by non-INEC staff. They were collecting between N500 and N1,000, to assist registrants to either update their lost or damaged permanent voter’s card (PVC) or transfer to voting centres nearer to them. But for the intervention of some registrants, they were to be handed over to the police, on the directives of the REC, Alhaji Bello.

The large turnout of people to register and participate in the electoral process especially the youths is seen as a positive development. It was an indication that Nigerians are ready to take their destinies in their own hands. Social commentators however attributed the interest to the outcome of the presidential primaries of the registered political parties

