2023: INEC’s overrated

T here is no doubt that the Electoral Act 2022 contains a lot of unprecedented enactments designed to cure the numerous defects and fill the many lacunae in the Nigerian electoral system. The greatest impact of this legal development is that the interest of the Nigerian citizens in politics has been awakened in a positively unusual manner.

The response of unregistered registrable voters to the last lap of the continuous voters registration exercise was tremendous. Since the end of the continuous voters registration exercise, political consciousness has continued to rage like a wildfire in Nigeria especially among the youths. Nigerian youths have risen up in resilient determination, altering political permutations and keeping every contestant on his or her toes as regards the preparations for the impending 2023 general elections.

As a corollary, Nigerians’ diminishing confidence in the nation’s electoral umpire has also been revived. The result of the recent 2022 Osun governorship election which was won by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has further buoyed the faltering confidence of Nigerians on INEC. However, it suffices to say that the result of the 2022 Osun governorship election should not be a yardstick for gauging INEC’s determination to conduct credible elections for Nigerians in 2023.

This is true because one can recall that it was INEC that barefaced awarded the 2018 Osun governorship election to the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the chagrin of Osun people and the shock of the world. In the 2022 election, Osun people avenged themselves on both the APC and INEC; and guarded the loopholes which were exploited by INEC in 2018 to scuttle the will of the people of Osun State. This is enough to say that the present Independent National Electoral Commission headed by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu is overrated by Nigerians.

The political re-awakening, enthusiasm and positive pressure arising from the new legal framework or electoral act do not seem to suit the Nigerian political elites who are beneficiaries of the defective old order. Consequently, the gerontocrats that populate the Nigerian political elite club have recoiled into their covens to hatch a plan to jolt the successful implementation of the revolutionary electoral act. These politicians seem to have willing conspirators in some sensitive officers of INEC whose leadership appears to be dominated by agents of the now threatened old political brigade.

These unpatriotic elements chose to ignore the enthusiastic Nigerian youths who are ensconced in the 2023 election fanfare. Having seemingly hacked into the over-rated Independent National Electoral Commission, these enemies of the unfolding new Nigeria muted the electoral umpire in a conspiracy of silence designed to frustrate the successful conduct of the make or mar 2023 general elections! As a result of this novel conspiracy, INEC is not volunteering necessary information or calling attention to relevant issues that require to be solved in order to aid the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections in line with the extant provisions of Electoral Act 2022.

For instance, the Independent National Electoral Commission has been silent on the implications to the 2023 general elections of the current security situation in which parts of some states like Kaduna, Imo, Niger, etc. have been allegedly taken over by bandits and other criminal elements. This unnerving silence of INEC smacks of negligence and being unpatriotic given that ad hocelectoral officials need to be posted to those places and protected to conduct the elections. If adequate security is not restored in those areas, the tendency is that ad hoc electoral staff would reject postings to those places.

Does INEC intend in that circumstance to disenfranchise the inhabitants of such insecure places which are many in Nigeria or to manufacture election results for them? Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission should let Nigerians know how they intend to handle these foreseen circumstances. One of the fundamental innovations of the Electoral Act 2022 is the total abolition of manual accreditation and the introduction of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

The bi-modal voter accreditation system like we know runs on broadband networks in Nigeria. Independent and dispassionate studies of available digital infrastructure in Nigeria shows that with 41 percent internet penetration as the end of 2021; 54,725 km fibre back bone and 53,460 base tower stations, the giant of Africa has more than 50% shortfall from the quantum of digital infrastructure required for effective functioning of the bi-modal voter accreditation system which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has to implement pursuant to the provisions of the 2022 electoral act.

The implication of this yawning gap in the country’s digital infrastructure for the 2023 general elections is frightening and any responsible public establishment like INEC faced with such daunting challenge on its line of crucial duties such as the 2023 general elections have become in Nigeria is not expected to be calm and feign that all is well!

The Nigerian electorate, especially those within the energetic youth constituency, is hereby charged to sit up and begin to peruse and query the readiness and commitment of the Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu-led INEC to a credible 2023 general elections; and to device prompt means of closing all avenues for rigging.

