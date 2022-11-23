2023: Insecurity, campaign financing still source for concern – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the perennial insecurity in the country and campaign financing still remained sources for concern in the preparation for next year’s general elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at stakeholders’ forum by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in Abuja on Wednesday, said the situation was compounded by incidents of attacks on campaigns, rallies and processions across all political parties.

Prof. Yakubu stated that although the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Commission’s regulations and guidelines for political parties are clear, INEC has found it necessary to remind political parties, candidates and their supporters on the provisions of the law and their responsibilities.

He disclosed the Commission held an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in the wake of the recent attacks on its local government offices in Ogun and Osun states, adding that far-reaching resolutions were arrived at, including the deployment of joint security teams to their facilities nationwide.

