News

2023: Interfaith coalition opposes Muslim-Muslim ticket

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A northern group, Interfaith Coalition Conference, has opposed the idea of a Muslim-Muslim or Christian- Christian ticket as being touted by some political parties for the 2023 presidential election in the country. The group, composed of Christians, Muslims and some political leaders from the North, said the same faith ticket for the presidency was a grand plot by some political elements to further divide the country for personal and selfish reasons. Rising from their ‘Handshake of Faiths In Search for Peace’ conference in Abuja yesterday, said that particularly, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on a mission to cause national destabilisation with its Muslim-Muslim ticket game plan. One of the leaders of the group, Daniel Kadzai, noted that if the APC Northern Governors Forum could find sterling qualities in the person of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who is a Christian and accepted him as its chairman, why would he not also be considered as a running mate to the standard flag bearer of the party.

 

Our Reporters

