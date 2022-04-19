News

2023: Interim Govt. suggestion, an invitation to anarchy – Uzodinma

…confirms arrest of two bandits involved in INEC official’s killing

Imo State Governor, Hope Nzodinma, has described a suggestion for interim government at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023 as an invitation to anarchy.

Prominent legal luminary and elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola, had on Monday suggested that the 2023 election be suspended for six months for the completion of a constitution which would provide for part time legislators and non-executive president.

Asked to react to the suggestion, Uzodinma queried the rationale behind the proposal especially when it lacked constitutional basis.

He said those behind such a proposal, if they have any argument, should present the same to the National Assembly for consideration and possible amendment of the constitution accordingly.

He said: “What do you mean by interim government when you have a permanent government? Have you seen a landlord praying to be a tenant before? Every landlord wants to build more houses. By May 29th if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for interregnum. We shouldn’t give a damn otherwise we’re giving room for anarchy.

“And what will be the process for selecting the interim government? Because after May 29 the President may not have the constitutional power as a President anymore. So, I don’t think we should abandon our constitution. The Constitution is like a Bible and to some of us who are Christians; the bible is the manager of our faith.

“So, the constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country. But if there is any opinion they think should be canvassed superior to what is available in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the National Assembly and they would, through due process, amend our constitution to factor in such opinion.”

Commenting on the recent killing of an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducting registration of voters in Okigwe, Imo State, the governor explained that the bandits planned to attack the Correctional Centre in Okigwe but got frustrated with the fortification of the facility.

According to him, the bandits stumbled on the INEC officials doing continuous registration exercises on their escape route and opened fire out of anger and frustration.

He disclosed that two of the bandits have been arrested and are currently helping the police in their investigations.

Responding to insinuations that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were the sponsors of banditry in the country, the governor wondered why anyone could think so.

 

