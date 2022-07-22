News Top Stories

2023: Internal democracy still bane of our electoral process – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried lack of internal democracy in the nation’s electoral system, revealing that there are so far 334 pre-election cases challenging the conduct of the recent congresses and primaries of the political parties. INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the swearing in of new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, disclosed that the cases were those challenging the nomination of candidates or the exclusion of others from the list submitted to the commission.

Then INEC boss expected the number to rise with the publication, on Friday, of personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for governorship and state assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide as required by law.

He called on Nigerians “to seize the opportunity to scrutinise the particulars of the candidates and to seek judicial remedy for any observed violation of the law as provided in Section 29 of the Electoral Act 2022.” He assured that the Commission would con-tinue to engage with political parties, but said it would not compromise “against any transgression by strictly enforcing the provisions of the law and extant regulations and guidelines.” He told the newly-sworn in REC that INEC has set the bar for credible elections very high, and urged him “to join us in raising the bar even higher.” “I wish to assure you that the Commission will always support you to deliver on our commitment to credible elections. In discharging your responsibilities, you must at all times be transparent and non-partisan, while remaining firm and courageous. “You must quickly familiarise yourself with the electoral legal framework (the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Commission’s regulations and guidelines).

“You should also study the Commission’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026, the Election Project Plan 2023 as well as established processes and procedures. “As a Resident Electoral Commissioner, you will also interact with various categories of stakeholders.” The INEC chairman told the new REC that Nigeria and Nigerians must always come first in the discharge of their duties, and warned him against any action “to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. You must abide by your oath of office. “You must defend the choice made by voters in all elections and under all circumstances. You must protect the sanctity of the vote without which democratic election is meaningless.” Dr Longpet, who is from Plateau State, will serve in Kogi. His appointment followed a vacancy that occurred in the Commission a few months ago.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari resuscitates NALDA to engage youths in mechanised farming

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…targets creation of 774,000 jobs annually President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered the resuscitation of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and the retrieval of all the agency’s abandoned farm estates in order to engage the youth in modern farming methods. With the resuscitation of the agency, which had been abandoned in the last twenty […]
News Top Stories

Ezeife, Adegoke, Ubani, others to FG: Declare state of emergency in Northern states before threatening Anambra

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and Okey Maduforo

‘Two-thirds majority of National Assembly members must ratify order’ The threat by the Federal government to impose a state of emergency in Anambra State has drawn the anger of some prominent Igbo leaders who described it as a prelude to rig the November governorship election. They further accused the Federal government of sectionalism, contending that […]
News Top Stories

Okiro: Why kidnap for ransom is on the rise

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

• Govt must deploy technology –Ejiofor • Nigeria has symptoms of a failed state –Ozekhome   Former Inspector- General of Police, Chief Mike Okiro, has attributed increase in cases of kidnapping and banditry for ransom to terrorists’ desperation to fund their operations, following international stifling of their funds in the regular banking system.   Okiro, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica