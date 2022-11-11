2023: IPC tasks journalists on credible reporting

The International Press Center (IPC) has tasked journalists on the need for credible reporting as the country heads for general election next year. Executive Director of IPC, Comrade Lanre Arogundade, while speaking to Labour Writers Association of Nigeria during a sensitisation workshop on the role of Media in 2023 General Election organised by Fredrich Elbert Stiftung Foundation in Lagos, said journalists should use investigative methods and instruments to ensure factual and accurate reporting of electoral processes. According to him, not getting it right as a journalist in reporting could hinder the effective performance of the four core roles of the media in election which are, the civic and voters education role, the public educator role, the campaign platform/open forum role, and the conflict management role.

He explained that citizens consumed and interpreted media information to make informed decisions and judgements, hence the need of credibility in reporting, especially at the ongoing political campaigns ahead of the general election come 2023. “Actions or inactions of media professionals, reporters, photographers, Cameramen, producers, presenters, editors etc can also impact positively or negatively on the credibility and fairness of the electoral situation under which the people exercise the right to choose,” he said.

He added that the media cannot be separated from the political history of Nigeria, “Some of the nationalists that fought for independence were journalists, like, Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Obafemi Awolowo.” , a former labour editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Funmi Komolaye, said the media alone was not in a position to ensure a peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive election.

