Business

2023: IPC tasks journalists on credible reporting

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The International Press Center (IPC) has tasked journalists on the need for credible reporting as the country heads for general election next year. Executive Director of IPC, Comrade Lanre Arogundade, while speaking to Labour Writers Association of Nigeria during a sensitisation workshop on the role of Media in 2023 General Election organised by Fredrich Elbert Stiftung Foundation in Lagos, said journalists should use investigative methods and instruments to ensure factual and accurate reporting of electoral processes. According to him, not getting it right as a journalist in reporting could hinder the effective performance of the four core roles of the media in election which are, the civic and voters education role, the public educator role, the campaign platform/open forum role, and the conflict management role.

He explained that citizens consumed and interpreted media information to make informed decisions and judgements, hence the need of credibility in reporting, especially at the ongoing political campaigns ahead of the general election come 2023. “Actions or inactions of media professionals, reporters, photographers, Cameramen, producers, presenters, editors etc can also impact positively or negatively on the credibility and fairness of the electoral situation under which the people exercise the right to choose,” he said.

He added that the media cannot be separated from the political history of Nigeria, “Some of the nationalists that fought for independence were journalists, like, Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Obafemi Awolowo.” , a former labour editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Funmi Komolaye, said the media alone was not in a position to ensure a peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Infrastructure deficit disrupting growth of manufacturing’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With report that Nigeria would need $100 billion yearly to fix infrastructural deficit, a member of the organised private sector has insisted that it is the biggest challenge facing the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general. According to the former Chairman, Export Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and […]
Business

Food security: FG begins empowerment programme for farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

…trains 300 cassava farmers As part of measures to curb looming food insecurity in the country, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) recently trained over 300 cassava farmers in Edo State. The cassava farmers were also given improved cassava planting materials as a starter pack to boost the rainy season farming. The […]
Business

Expert: How e-commerce is reducing physical shopping

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Chief Executive Officer of Delivery Naija, an online marketplace, Mr. Rasaq Ajani, has said that the expansion of the e-commerce industry is gradually reducing shopping from physical stores in Nigeria. According to him, the e-commerce market had, over the last two years, undergone revolution as most consumers have now grown accustomed to buying items […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica