2023: IPMAN to stop payment of salaries to staff without PVCs

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed the immediate stoppage of payment of salaries to its personnel, who have no Permanent Voter Card (PVC), this is even as it urged its members across the country to obtain their PVCs before the expiration of the deadline to enable them vote competent and credible leaders in 2023. The directive was contained in a statement signed by the IPMAN Chairman Kano chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, which was issued to news- men in Kano on Friday.

He said the directive followed a meeting with the National President of the association, Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo where he (Okoronkwo) mandated him (Danmalam) to give the directive on his behalf. He said the association had also resolved and directed its members not to pay salary to any staff working under them until such staff present their PVCs.

He said the association found it necessary to take the measure so as to ensure that all its eligible members obtain their PVCs to enable them exercise their civic responsibility by participating fully in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

