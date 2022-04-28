News

2023: IPOB accuses Wike of genocide in Obigbo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of committing genocide against Igbo in Obigbo. Director, Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, saidinastatement:“We, theglobalfamilyof IPOBably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemn the recent visit by Governor Nyesom Wike to the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe.

The visit is part of the reasons the youths are not happy with Igbo leaders. “IPOB will not take it lightly on any person who intends to host Wike in the hinterland after the genocide he committed in #Obigbo and he declared that he is not an Igboman.”

But the Anambra coordinator for Wike’s 2023 presidential bid Steve Nzekwe dismissed the allegation, contending that IPOB is being sponsored by some political jobbers, adding that no amount of threat can stop the governor’s ambition. Powerful said: “We respect Igwe Achebe because he is a respected traditional ruler in Igboland but we want him and others to keep a distance from Wike because he hates Igbo. If they don’t know and if they don’t retrace their steps let the public never blame us.”

 

