2023: IPOB victims of exclusion, says Bala Mohammed

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and current governor of Bauchi state Sen Bala Mohammed has described the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB as victims of exclusion. He further stated that the activities of the Boko Haram in the North are as a result of the same exclusion in the governance of the country.

Mohammed who said this while interacting with the delegates of the PDP in Anambra state yesterday expressed deep concern over the activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast zone and the Boko Haram onslaught in the Northeast, pointing out that the aggrieved militia groups are out with arms because of exclusion and other acts of injustices being meted to the people of the geo political zones.

“The crisis in the country is as a result of some parts of the country feeling excluded in the scheme of things and it is only a detribalized Nigerian that can arrest the situation.” He said there is the need to reconstruct and reinvent a new Nigeria where things are working for the good of all, stressing that if anything untowards happens to the nation in its current deplorable state, there is going to be a monumental crisis. He noted that the situation at the moment demands the sacrifice of various sections to leverage on the nationalistic instincts to rebuild the socio-economic and political framework of the nation for an inclusive government for the benefit of all irrespective of any affiliations.

 

