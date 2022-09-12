2023 is choice between freedom, doom-Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said next year’s election is between freedom and doom. Atiku in a letter to his supporters, said: “The election that is ahead of us is a choice between the certainty of a better Nigeria and a promise of failures by the APC (All Progressives Congress).

“I know that it is not an easy task. But it will be more worrisome to allow the APC remain in office one more day after May 29.”

He promised that he would ensure that Nigeria is free from socioeconomic hardship. He added: “Recruit your friends as canvassers at the polling units and let’s join hands to salvage the country.”

The former vice president decried the damage caused by floods in some parts of the country, describing it as “troubling.” He noted that public social facilities like schools and hospitals have been impacted.

“Climate change is real. The flooding that has followed torrential downpours in towns and villages in Nigeria – like other places around the globe, confirms this.”

“The damage that has been occasioned on account of the floods are troubling. Public social facilities like schools and hospitals have been impacted.

