2023 is contest between masses, elites –Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party, (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said next year’s general election is a contest be ween masses and the elites that did not mean well for the country.

The former Governor of Kano State, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri yesterday, said: “Every Nigerian is suffering, as a result of the misrule of the APC and PDP that was why we floated the NNPP to give the Nigerian masses an alternative, as NNPP has come to salvage Nigeria and Nigerians from the situation we found ourselves. “The situation we found ourselves in cannot be solved by the APC or PDP.

Nigerians are now aware of this, that is why everywhere we go we are being received by a mammoth crowd, as attested by the crowd that received us yesterday in Maiduguri, despite the rain.”

He said that Nigeria is at the verge of collapse and something needs to be done quickly to salvage the country, stressing that Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, unemployment are all products of bad governance.

“I am happy to see people defying the rainfall to receive us from the airport to our state office and to this place, it took about one hour to get to our office. This party is less than six months old but you can see the crowd we are pulling. NNPP is the only party that has structures at the grassroots level.

See how our party is growing by the day and before the 2023 elections we will surprise them,” he said. He urged Nigerians, especially the people of Borno State to replicate the Kano magic in Borno and the country at large by protecting their votes.

Also speaking, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the party, Alhaji Buba Galadima accused the ruling APC in the state of sending two trucks loaded with ballot papers to Cameroon during the 2019 general elections, which they used to rig the election and urged the people of Borno to resist any attempt to disenfranchise them next year.

Also speaking, the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Umar Nasco said since the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999, Borno never had an opposition, until now that NNPP is poised to unseat the APC in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...