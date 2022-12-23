2023: Is President Buhari and INEC Chair pretending?

I n the build-up to the make-or-mar polls, which the 2023 election has become for the Nigerian nation, a dispassionate appraisal of the readiness of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to conduct a credible election has become necessary and imperative. This is more so given Nigeria’s weak democracy profile and that closeness of the 2023 general elections.

A frank assessment like the one in view is also necessary given the waning confidence of the Nigerian electorate and, indeed, the entire Nigerian citizenry, on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which seems to arise from the seeming abuse of the electoral umpire’s unavoidable links with the ruling political party, APC.

Electoral Act 2022 contains two revolutionary clauses which seem to threaten the Nigerian political elite class. These are the bimodal voters’ accreditation system and the direct transmission of election results clauses. The seemingly invincible cult of political godfathers of Nigerian politics has been jolted out of its comfort zones by these provisions. Consequently, members of the political class relentlessly agitated for repeal of those provisions. Having failed, they began to work against a successful or credible general election in 2023.

On this, they have succeeded to the extent that they manipulated the last lap of the continuous voter registration exercise when the whole of Southern Nigeria, especially the South East, was starved of registration machines while these same registration machines were allegedly taken from house to house in other parts of the country to register people. Post-registration investigations of civil rights groups have revealed deliberate disenfranchisement of many qualified voters in Southern Nigerian while many ghost-voters and toddlers were registered in other parts of Nigeria and even in neighbouring countries like Niger Republic and Chad! Statistics of invalid voter registrations as released by INEC equally show that Southern Nigeria which verifiably is more peaceful and has a more literate population ironically has a greater percentage of invalid registrations!

INEC is not denying the existence of underage and ghost voters as identified by concerned Nigerians in the voters register they displayed to Nigerians. All that INEC has been saying through the INEC Commissioner in Charge of Voter Education, Barr Festus Okoye, is that the Commission would clean up the register of any wrong registration identified by Nigerians. Okoye went further to ask Nigerians to continue to identify the wrong registrations and point them to INEC. The questions agitating the minds of informed people are: Who are the INEC registration officials that registered those toddlers as voters?

Why did INEC registration machines which digitally invalidated registrations in Southern Nigeria fail to do the same to ghost and under-aged registrants in the North? How many of the identified millions of unqualified but registered voters have INEC cleaned from the voters register? Given that the new electoral system is internet-reliant, concerned Nigerians like Anambra State-born Christian Chima want an audit of the internet infrastructure as well as other necessary equipment at the disposal of INEC so as to ascertain probable shortfalls and take remedial actions before the elections. Others like firebrand lawyer and foremost rights activist, Femi Falana, want the Commission to tell Nigerians how it intends to conduct the 2023 general elections in over forty LGA of some states in Northern Nigeria where non-state actors or insurgents are allegedly holding sway.

Falana is also wondering why the Presi-dent is not interested in an Electoral Offences Commission to handle electoral offences. Answers to these questions are really more important than promises of credible 2023 general elections which President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and INEC have been singing at both local and international fora. More importantly, local and international observers who are following events in the build-up to the 2023 general elections are worried that at the same time that President Buhari and the INEC are reiterating their respective readiness and commitment to a credible 2023 general elections, state governors in cahoots with law-enforcement agents in states like Ebonyi, Rivers, Edo and so on, using the instrumentality of local militias and thugs, have made it impossible for opposition political parties to take their campaigns to the voters. This has led to the monopolization of the political spaces by the governors and their political parties and the ultimate asphyxiation of democracy in those states at a time the electoral umpire pursuant to the electoral act has mapped out for political campaigns.

The Inspector-General of Police’s ban of local vigilantes and state government security outfits from political campaigns as well as the National Security Adviser’s riot act against those state government militias have ended as cheap unenforced talks. Even state police commissioners and other heads of federal security outfits in the states seem to be more loyal to state governors than to the IGP or DGs/CGs as the case may be.

That several outcries to the President and heads of security agencies have only elicited mere lame avowals without remedial actions is making local and international watchers to ask whether President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are pretending about making the 2023 general elections credible. Because words alone are not enough, President Buhari is hereby charged to demonstrate in actions his commitment to a credible 2023 general elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...