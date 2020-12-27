2023: Is Tinubu ready to run?

The drumbeat for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to vie for the presidency come 2023 is getting louder. In this analysis, BIYI ADEGOROYE and SOLA ADEYEMO examine some of the views of his followers

The storm is gathering for the presidential race ahead of 2023 elections, and if the body language of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is anything to go by, he seems ready to throw his hat into the ring.

His recent trip to Kano State, the commercial heartland of the North which parades a huge voting population in the excess of five million, was one indication in that direction. During the visit, Tinubu received accolades, seen more as an endorsement for the poll.

This was followed by very closely by another consultative journey, this time to the war-ravaged city of Maiduguri in Borno State, where he met with Governor Babagana Zulum, supposedly over the Zabamari massacre.

However, some have argued that the trip was motivated by empathy rather than politics, citing his failure to hold meeting with Borno politicians as basis for this.

Another pointer in this direction started months ago with some groups converging in many parts of the country, united in drumming support for the former governor of Lagos State to run for the topmost elective position in the country.

Though he parades lots of political followers across the country, one of the greatest endorsement for Tinubu recently was by fiery Pastor Tunde Bakare, of the Latter Day Saints. Bakare likened Tinubu to Jephtaph in the Bible who delivered his people despite the circumstances of his birth.

“I have a word for some Yoruba people whose stock in trade is nothing but a rancorous noise characterised by bitterness and resentment about the ancestry of the former two-term governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Carry your stone. I have a word for those Yoruba rancorous elements, noisemakers who have not achieved much as Asiwaju Tinubu has achieved, but are always querying and worrying themselves about his ancestry.

“Despite his growing up challenges, the dents and the detours of his life, he like Jephthah delivered Lagos state and nearly all the southwest states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007. Truth be told, without his cooperation and political dexterity, the APC victory at the polls in 2015 and 2019 would have been impossible.”

But the latest of such was mustered by some of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, loyalists led by a former Senator and Minister, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who are “pleading” with him to contest in order that the South- West could occupy the Aso Rock in the next political dispensation.

The loyalists, who identified Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as the political capital of the South West, last week converged on Ibadan and sought the blessings of the two major traditional rulers in the state (the Alaafin of Oyo and the Olubadan of Ibadan).

Among them were past and incumbent Senators, House of Representatives members, as well as, some House of Assembly members in Lagos State.

The like minds, who connected themselves from across the South West region to ensure actualisation of former governor of Lagos State’s emergence as the next person to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari included: Sen. Ridwan Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo South), Hon. Abayomi Ogunnusi Hon. Bosun Oladele (ex-Oyo Rep member), Kafilat Ogbara (Lagos), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo (Ekiti), Hon. Toba Goke, Hon. Muniru, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon Abegunde Abena (ex-SSG Ondo), Hon. Rotimi Makinde (Osun, Ife Federal Constituency)

Others were Hon. Suraju Ogundipe, Hon. Ogidan (Lagos), Hon Ahmed Olaofe, among others.), Hon. Abayomi Ogunnusi Hon. Bosun Oladele (ex-Oyo Rep member), Kafilat Ogbara (Lagos), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo (Ekiti), Hon. Toba Goke, Hon. Muniru, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon Abegunde Abena (ex-SSG Ondo), Hon. Rotimi Makinde (Osun, Ife Federal Constituency), Hon. Suraju Ogundipe, Hon. Ogidan (Lagos), Hon Ahmed Olaofe, among others.

Operating under the name South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 2023), the politicians who said they were doing the yeoman sensitisation campaign for the Jagaban of Borgu visited the Alaafin His Imperial Maj-esty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 and the Olubadan of Ibadan His Royal Majesty Oba Saliu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso 1) in their palaces last Monday.

Stating the group’s mission, the Chairman, Planning Committee of SWAGA, Prince Senator Adedayo Adeyeye (from Ekiti State) told the Alaafin in Oyo that those of them in Yorubaland “believe that it is our right to have President in 2023 because there has been an agreement for rotation of the presidency.

We pray President Mohammadu Buhari should complete his eight-year term in peace and after him, a Yorubaman should take over.

“I was the Media Adviser to late M.K.O. Abiola. Unless a son of Yoruba who knows how to do it properly is there, things might not work out fine.

The capable hand we have in the South-West is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. God has blessed us with him.”

He eulogised the erudition and brilliant sagacity of the monarch, while describing his wide knowledge and intellectual prowess as incomparable among his peers in the country, while stressing the need to choose the most capable person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that there was an agreement (though unwritten) that presidency should be rotated and it is time for it to move to the South.

“We Yoruba in the South -West have the right to contest among the other two geo-political zones in the South. Our joker is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He is a very capable hand that can make this dream come to reality. He surpasses others in the zone.

The only person with the clout of MKO Abiola is Asiwaju Tinubu. “In this wise, we seek your support for him. Asiwaju knows how Nigeria can be restructured.

We have clamoured for restructuring for several years but because the power was not in us, we could not have it. It is time that we have a capable hand who can make restructuring possible for us to have a better Nigeria.

“Asiwaju has been seen as the most qualified person for the position. He didn’t send us or told us he wants to contest, but we are sensitising the public though you that he is our joker,” Adeyeye told the Alaafin.

He reiterated the same mission before the Olubadan in his Popoyemoja Palace in Ibadan and in the response of the monarch, who spoke through his Media Assistant, Adeola Oloko, he pledged his support for the committee, noting that “in Nigeria, if you don’t ask for your right, you will not be given.

Eight years ago when things were rough, we know what role we played to stabilise the country. We recognise your roles in the NADECO days.

As a monarch, I am father of all of you in all the parties. You are free to enter here. I support your meeting of tomorrow.

It shall end well,” the Olubadan prayed. In his own response, the Alaafin, who said he believed in the mission of the committee, flayed the style of administration of President MuhammaduBuhari under the APC, saying: “I am very happy that you came. Joint arrangement is the best in any venture.

Covenant is part of the law of retributive justice. In Nigeria, we forget so easily. Bandits have been killing people in the North Eastern part of Nigeria. We were there recently and bullets were flying over the roof where we stayed. We said we have defeated the Boko Haram technically, yet few days ago, many people were tied down and slaughtered like goats. This is unacceptable.

“To many people, this your move may be seen to be too early, but one thing is that Nigerians forget too easily. There must be federal system of government, but there is no sincerity in the politics of Nigeria and this is the reason we are in trouble.

There is lack of faith in the arrangement of this country. We have not been fortunate with the kind of leadership we have been having. “We have continued to make concession. Why? They removed History from the school curriculum.

Why? Someone who scored 250 of 400 in JAMB would not get university admission while someone from another zone with 120 marks will get admission. This cannot continue.

“If a Queen is summoned by the House of Common in England, she must go. If an Oba does not see his children, why is he a father then? I support your mission”, the Alaafin said while thereafter offering profuse prayers for the success of the movement as he said he felt honoured with the visit,” he said.

Indirectly scolding the APC and Buhari for not responding many of Nigerian masses’ demands, Alaafin urged the committee not to be afraid or waver in their mission, saying that a covenant had been entered into between him and the committee, while traditionally pouring libation and offering divination with colanut.

Believing that the issue of 2023 presidency is a matter of national discourse, the committee converged on the Mauve 21 Event Centre penultimate Tuesday, where they formally inaugurated the Movement.

Delegates were invited from across all the geo-political zones of the country and they all presented a united front to be campaigning for Tinubu in their zones ahead of 2023.

The delegates were saddled with the responsibility of going to their different states in the different zones including the North to propagate the mission of Tinubu for President come 2023.

Adeyeye said that the presidency was really coming to the South by 2023, noting, however, that South -South and South-East people also have the right to field their candidates, but boasted that Tinubu towers above anyone from the two other zones.

Speaking at the inauguration where Senator Soji Akanbi and others from the other South Western states also contributed their opinions, Adeyeye said: “In the South- West, our cause is buoyed by the fact that we have someone in our midst who towers above other aspirants to this highly exalted office. “He is a ready-made man for the job.

He is one of the most experienced politicians in the country today – with a track record of unparalleled achievements in all facets of governance. He is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

“He is a man of incandescent intelligence, unmatched courage and integrity; a leader of leaders with a tremendous gift of foresight. He has mentored and built men and women of substance in the current democratic dispensation than any other leader in the country; man with a large heart who harbours no malice.”

He eulogised Tinubu while requesting that he should hearken their call to throw into the 2023 presidential ring, his hart and compete with other contestants, optimistic that he will win and reposition Nigeria to actualise the age-long dreams of many Nigerians.

Meanwhile the committee had planned to also visit the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja I, but due to some logistic reasons, the monarch informed that he would be unavailable in his palace last Monday. He promised to fix a convenient day to host the group and express his feelings about their mission and objective. Leadership qualities

Not at few Nigerians would agree that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a political colossus that is imbued with amazing leadership qualities. The Jargaban of Borgu has undoubtedly paid his dues in partisan politics, just as he has equally passed through the vicissitude of Nigerian politics, albeit unscathed.

The two-term former governor of Lagos State, according Mr. Femi Salako, publisher of Triangle Magazine, has over the years demonstrated regard for good governance as well as ingenuity of building political bridges.

“He is also manifestly deserving of accolades for his strategic ability to readily spot out quality materials for political positions. Perhaps, the biggest political achievement of Tinubu, aside presiding over the affairs of Lagos State for eight years, was his undeniable collaborative roles in ending the 16 years reign of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the federal level.

“The former senator had fearlessly propelled the APC to win the presidential election in 2015.

Also, he has cleverly succeeded in projecting a good number of his political protégées to prominent leadership positions in Nigeria. “It is uncontestable that the likes of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister for Works, Babatunde Fashola, SAN and host of others owe their ascendancy to political prominence to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he said.

However, in spite of all his excellent leadership qualities, the twin counterproductive political styles of money bag politics and imposition of candidates have been associated with him.

A few years ago, he laboured unsuccessfully on national television to justify the movement of two bullion vans to his Ikoyi apartment during one of the presidential elections.

Observers can’t fathom his penchant for imposing non-Lagosians like Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, an indigene of Kogi State and Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, from Ogun State, to contest election and hold such exalted positions where scores of indigenes watch in consternation.

Faleke had been representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos since 2011, from where he became late Abubakar Audu’s running mate in the Kogi governorship election some years ago. Similarly, Jagaban had openly encouraged Senator Adeola, now representing Lagos West in the Senate for the second time to contest the Ogun State governorship primaries in 2019.

Besides that the Jagaban will face popularity test in the months ahead of the 2023 elections, especially with the fact that several aspirants from other geo-political zones are oiling their guns for the same office.

