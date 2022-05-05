News

2023: Isiaka accuses Lagos Senator of ‘monetising’ Ogun West politics

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has accused the representative of Lagos West in the Senate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) of “extravagant financial/material inducement” to achieve his bid to win the 2023 Ogun West senatorial election.

Adeola had transferred his voting rights and his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership from Lagos to Ogun State to represent Ogun West in the Senate. Yayi is jostling for the ticket alongside Isiaka and Abiodun Akinlade. Addressing journalists in his Ilaro country home last week, he reportedly described Isiaka, popularly called ‘GNI’, as a ‘betrayer’ who “is always after his interest.” But in a statement by his media team, Isiaka said: “We also understand that he is not used to rigorous political engagements and campaigns as it were, hence the verbal carelessness.

The nature of his Lagos West politics is such that heavy monies are given to the Alimosho kingmakers who do thesoftworkof gettinghimthe endorsement. Once the ticket is secured, he only does one or two days of drive-round of the environment, a fewdaysto elections, shares money to critical sectors and victory is secured. “Adeolaisattemptingtorun the above model in the Ogun West senatorial district with the extravagant financial/materialinducementand compromiseof partystructures, social structures, educationalinstitutions, traditional institutions and very recently, religious institutions all in Yewaland. You can fool some people some of the time but you cannot fool all the people all of the time.

“For the umpteenth time, the immoderate ambition of Adeola to annex Ogun West Senate (as the first step in his repugnant gubernatorial pursuit) is an aberration and insult to the collective sensibilities of Yewa-Awori people. For a serving Lagos senator to be desperately pursuing to hold an Ogun State senatorial ticket concurrently is not only the height of greed but an action that confronts legality, assaults constitutionality and is morally reprehensible.”

He added: “In the last 12 years, he (Isiaka) has engaged in valiant electoral battles with formidable opponents for the top prize in Ogun State politics. Why will such a man with organic state-wide grassroots structures be afraid of a sectional contest with anyone? Never!” But reacting to the allegations, the Lagos West Senator saidthathewasusedtoplaying “smart politics.”

 

Our Reporters

