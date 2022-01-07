2023: Isoko demands to produce the Delta South senatorial seat

The people of Isoko nation yesterday demanded the senatorial position of Delta South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election. The people, who spoke through their umbrella body, Isoko Development Union (IDU), said they have resolved that Isoko will producethesenatorwithoutfail.

IDU President-General, Prof. Chris Akpotu, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of its union’s meeting held in Oleh, urged other ethnic groups to give room for the Isoko nation. He said: “When we look at the political configuration, the sharing of offices over time, I think what we want to realistically drive at is a senatorial seat. Isoko people are qualified to have the senatorial seat. You can imagine the last time an Isoko man came close to being a senator was far back in 1999 to 2003 and since then we have not been found at that level anymore.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...