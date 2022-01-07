News

2023: Isoko demands to produce the Delta South senatorial seat

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

The people of Isoko nation yesterday demanded the senatorial position of Delta South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election. The people, who spoke through their umbrella body, Isoko Development Union (IDU), said they have resolved that Isoko will producethesenatorwithoutfail.

IDU President-General, Prof. Chris Akpotu, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of its union’s meeting held in Oleh, urged other ethnic groups to give room for the Isoko nation. He said: “When we look at the political configuration, the sharing of offices over time, I think what we want to realistically drive at is a senatorial seat. Isoko people are qualified to have the senatorial seat. You can imagine the last time an Isoko man came close to being a senator was far back in 1999 to 2003 and since then we have not been found at that level anymore.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Black Monday as Nigeria witnesses killing spree

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists have occupied territories in parts of the state, hoisting their flag in Kaure village from where they have made incessant attacks. Governor Sani Bello also said, not less than 50 villages across five local government areas have been deserted, thereby causing a humanitarian […]
News

Resident doctors hold NEC meeting, resolve to continue strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Doctors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have resolved to continue the on-going strike it declared on August 2, despite the National Industrial Court (NIC) of Nigeria’s order seeking their return to work. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the extra-ordinary National Executive Council meeting […]
News

Advocacy group tasks Plateau Assembly on anti-cultism law

Posted on Author Our Reporter

A group, the Coalition of Plateau State Civil Society for Peace and Human Right, has tasked the State Assembly on the urgent need to pass the anti-cultism bill pending before it. This, the coalition noted, will give legal teeth to efforts by the state government to deal with cult-related activities in the state.   In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica