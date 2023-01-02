2023: Issues that’ll shape the polity

Presidential election to headline 2023 political activities in Nigeria

FELIX NWANERI reports on major issues that will shape Nigeria’s political space in 2023, which happens to be a general election year that will see the emergence of a new president

The year, 2023, promises to be an interesting one for Nigerians as 93.5 million registered voters are expected to elect a new crop of leaders, who will steer the ship of state in the next four years at the federal and state levels. The elections are billed to hold between February and March going by the timetable already announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). While the presidential election will hold alongside that of the National Assembly on February 25, the governorship and states Assembly elections will hold on March 11. According to INEC, 16,164 candidates are contesting for 1,520 elective positions in the elections. A breakdown of the figures shows that 18 persons are running for the office of president and another 18 for the vice presidential slot; 1,101 for 109 senatorial seats and 3,122 for the 360 House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 federal legislative positions. For the governorship positions in the 28 states, where gubernatorial polls will hold, there are 837 candidates, with another 837 for the 28 deputy governorship positions. Governorship polls in eight states – Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo – are held offcycle and not part of the general election. For states Assembly elections, 10,231 candidates are vying for the 993 seats in the 36 states of the federation. As a general election year; 2023 is expected to be a busy one for the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC as well as the various political parties. While the electoral umpire is expected to put final touches to its arrangement for the conduct of the polls, the parties will intensify their campaigns. Besides INEC and the parties getting busy, the various security agencies would be on alert given the intrigues that usually trail major elections. Already, the build up to the elections has been tensed as name-calling rather than issues, has so far dominated the campaigns. Concerns have also been raised ahead of elections. INEC has continued to stress the need for proactive measures to secure the entire country for the elections to hold peacefully. The commission’s worry is stemmed on attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country. Offices of the electoral commission in Imo, Osun, Ebonyi and Ogun states, recently came under attack by arsonists. Over 50 offices of the electoral commission have been attacked by hoodlums since 2019 across 21 states. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, some stakeholders point the way of fifth columnists. However, it would be recalled that even the chairman of INEC had before now, raised the red flag over the possibility of escalating insecurity in the country affecting the conduct of the elections. In his address to stakeholders at the second quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in May last, Yakubu said the general security situation in the country and its impact on the electoraprocess is a source of concern to the electoral commission. He reiterated the concern in July, while speaking at the opening ceremony of an election security workshop organised by the Nigeria Police in Abuja. He then said that though the general election is about seven months away, there was need for proactive measures to secure the entire country for it to hold peacefully. His words: “Ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel and materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media and transporters are enormous. This responsibility has become more challenging in the context of the current security situation in the country. “Election preparations, deployment and implementation constitute the most extensive mobilisation that could happen in a country, whether in peace time or in war time. In Nigeria, it involves the recruitment and training of staff and managing the logistics for their deployment to 176,846 polling units spread across 8,809 electoral wards, 774 local areas and 37 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “It also involves a projected voter population of about 95 million for the 2023 general election, which is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the other 14 countries in West Africa. Voters will also elect candidates for 1,491 constituencies, presidential constituency, 28 governorship elections, 109 senatorial districts, 360 federal constituencies and 993 state Assembly seats.” While there is no doubt that the spate of attacks on INEC facilities will affect voters’ confidence ahead of the elections, the commission has continued to assure Nigerians that the polls will hold as scheduled. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Committee on Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, who gave the assurance in a recent interview, said sensitive materials to be deployed for the elections were not in the facilities recently attacked. “I just want to assure the nation that our sensitive materials are not in any of these places, where these attacks have occurred. We have secured the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other sensitive materials that will be used in the conduct of this election. Those materials are not in any of these facilities that are being attacked,” he said. Okoye added that the electoral umpire is working closely with security agencies to forestall recurrence of attacks on its facilities. According to him security has been beefed up in INEC offices across the 36 states of the federation and in the Federal Capital Territory. He noted that security agencies are also manning strategic INEC offices in local councils in the states.

He explained that the commission will replace damaged equipment, following the attacks although he was of the view that it will not come that easy. “As we move closer to the election, if these attacks persist, it may be difficult for us to replace some of the materials that have been damaged. That is why we want to get these offices secured and prevent some of these attacks. This commission is resolved and determined to proceed with electoral business because that is what the Nigerian people want and expect us to do.” The Federal Government, on its part, has equally continued to assure Nigerians that the general election will hold and in an atmosphere devoid of violence and malpractices. National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), in July last year, assured Nigerians of the determination of President Buhari to bequeath a legacy of strong democratic institutions and values. He said: “The President is committed to delivering an election that is completely transparent and which will command the general acceptance of the Nigerian population. This election, as far as the President is concerned, will be devoid of, to use the Nigerian parlance, any wuru-wuru.” Monguno, who called on the security agencies to work as a team to provide a conducive environment for elections to hold, said the mandate of providing adequate security during elections rests on the shoulders of the police as the lead security agency. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who restated government’s position, said pessimistic views about the conduct of the elections were needless. He insisted that the current security challenges are not impediments to free, fair and credible polls. “Yes it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned on whether given the state of insecurity in the country there can’t be elections next year, I can assure you there will be elections because the Nigerian government will do everything possible not just to make sure there is election but to secure the country,” he said. The Chief of Defence, General Lucky Irabor, who recently reaffirmed government’s commitment to peaceful polls, said: “We have put in place necessary contingency plans to assist the police in the 2023 general election as well as safeguard all critical national infrastructure.” But as the clock ticks to the 2023 elections, it is left to be seen whether the Federal Government will rise up to the challenge and come up with drastic measures rather than mere directives, not only to halt the rampaging divisive elements, but to ensure that Nigeria’s nascent democracy is no derailed. The political intrigues ahead of the general election are also expected to spur the respective anti-corruption agencies to action, especially over vote buying, which has characterised recent elections in the country. Equally expected to gain momentum before and after the elections are the gale of endorsements and defections that usually characterise election years. The supremacy battle between political godfathers and their godsons during elections is also expected to resurface. For some current political office holders, the question would be: What next after leaving office. Parties to intensify campaigns Campaigns for the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections commenced on September 28, while that of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly commenced on October 12. This is in line with section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022. The section states that “campaign in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.” Against this backdrop, campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections are expected to end on February 23, while campaigns for the governorship and state Assembly polls will end on March 9. This explains why the campaigns will gain momentum after the New Year celebrations. So far, the exercise has been characterised by name-calling although most stakeholders have continued to insist on issue-based campaigns. It was advanced that issue-based campaigns will enthrone a new order that will make way for visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of citizens. The stakeholders noted that leadership deficit that assails Nigeria is legendary that from all indications, the nation has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership. According to them, Nigeria’s problem has never been paucity of funds and resources but lack of political will to do the right thing, which explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets of national life as it takes commitment and focus on the part of a leader to deliver good governance. President Buhari, who shares the view of these stakeholders, had during the signing of the peace accord by the presidential candidates, organised by the National Peace Committee, in Abuja, advised all candidates vying for positions in 2023 elections to engage in issue-based campaigns, while selling their candidacy to the Nigerian public. The President, who welcomed the initiative undertaken by the committee to commit all political actors to issue-based campaigns devoid of incitement, personal insults and attacks, particularly appealed to the contestants, especially their publicity agents and media advisers “to shun personal attacks, avoid insults and incitement, reject the spread of fake news, and commit to issue-based campaigns and political rallies.” He warned that the rise of fake news and misinformation have continued to pose a significant threat to democracy in Nigeria. According to him, fake news and misinformation have shifted focus away from issue-based campaigns to amplifying the potential for personal attacks, insults and incitements. He added that this has significantly diminished the civility and decency in public discourse and debate. Busy time for INEC There is no doubt that 2023 would be busy for INEC given that the elections are less than six weeks from now. The commission’s timetable for the remaining activities for the general election points towards this fact. According to the timetable, publication of official register of voters for the election by INEC is January 12, while publication of notice of the elections will be on January 30. The commission is also expected to be ready for rerun polls in case the first round of balloting for the respective elections fails to produce winners. Besides the general election, INEC is also expected the conduct governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states later in the year. According to schedule of activities released by the commission in October, 2022, the three governorship elections will hold on November 11. Presidential election as the real battle There is no doubt that the 2023 presidential election will headline all political activities in Nigeria this year. Among those who would be flying the flags of their respective parties in the poll include ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP); a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress – APC); a former governor of Anambra Srare, Peter Obi (Labour Party – LP) and a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Others are Christopher Imumolen (Accord Party – AP), Hamza Al- Mustapha (Action Alliance – AA), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress – AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Yusuf Sani (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Peter Umeadi (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA) and Charles Nnamdi (Action Peoples Party – APP). Also on the list are Princess Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party – BP), Felix Osakwe (National Rescue Movement – NRM), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP),

Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Abdumalik Ado-Ibrahim Young Progressives Party – YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP). While none of the 18 candidates could be dismissed given that politics is a game of the possible, there is no doubt the quartet of Atiku, Tinubu, Obi and Kwankwaso are the major contenders for the highest office of the land and the reasons for this assumption are not farfetched. Atiku, who was vice president between 1999 and 2007, has never pretended about occupying the country’s number one position. He first took a shot at the presidency in 1993 and placed third after Chief Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primary. In 1998, he was elected governor of Adamawa State, but he was selected before his inauguration by the PDP presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as his running mate for the February 1999. They went on to win the election and were reelected in 2003. Atiku emerged the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 presidential election after polling 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who had 237 votes in the party’s presidential primary held on May 28. The 76-year-old former vicepresident, in his acceptance speech as PDP’s presidential standard bearer pledged to unite Nigerian if elected as the next president by forming an inclusive government. He also promised to tackle rising insecurity as well as to revamp the economy. For Tinubu, his story is that of a kingmaker, who wants to be king and he is leaving nothing to chance to actualize what he described as his “life-long ambition.” His dream of flying the flag of the ruling party in the presidential election materialized on June 8, when he defeated 13 other aspirants in a keenly contested primary election. The former governor of Lagos State, polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, a former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, with a wide margin. Amaechi had 316 votes, a difference of 955 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo placed a distant third with 235 votes, while the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan polled 152 votes to take

the fourth position. Tinubu in his acceptance speech, not only stressed that the ensuing contest between the APC and PDP will be one of competing visions, but maintained that the ruling party must defeat the opposition’s reactionary ideals. He has promised economic reforms to tackle poverty; provision of meaningful education and jobs for the youth; new opportunities in the FINTECH sector, the creative and entertainment industries, digital skills and other areas. Kwankwaso, who leads the popular Kwankwasiya Movement, a political pressure group, is the presidential flag bearer of the NNPP. The former governor of Kano State, who was the sole presidential aspirant of the party, was elected through a voice vote. He is hopeful of stopping the candidates of the two leading political parties- APC and PDP. This is the first time Kwankwaso will be on the ballot for a presidential election but he has made attempts in the past for the office of the president. He contested the APC presidential primary election in 2014 as well as that of the PDP in 2018 but failed to pick the tickets of the respective parties for the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. A consummate politician, 65-yearold Kwankwaso represented Madobi Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives and served as deputy speaker during the aborted Third Republic. He was governor of Kano State for eight years (1999-2003 and 2011-2015) in the current Fourth Republic. He was first elected in 1999 on the platform of the PDP, but lost re-election bid in 2003 to Ibrahim Shekarau of the then All Peoples Party (APP). He was, however, in July of the same year appointed as Minister of Defence by then President Olusegun Obasanjo. He made another unsuccessful attempt to return to power as governor in 2007. He was appointed as Presidential Special Envoy to Somalia and Darfur by Obasanjo after the polls. However, luck smiled on him in 2011 as he returned to the Kano government house. After serving out his second term in 2015, he won election to the Senate, and represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019. Kwankwaso has pledged to carry citizens along without favour on ethnicity or religion bias if elected as president. He also promised that his administration will provide necessary infrastructure for the development of

Nigeria. Obi, on his part, has been described as a man on a rescue mission given his determination to turn the political table against established parties. Interestingly, the former governor of Anambra State was among the frontrunners for the presidential ticket of the PDP but he shocked most analysts, when he announced his withdrawal from the contest and resignation from the party few days to the shadow poll. He later opted for Labour Party and emerged as its candidate. Obi, who was PDP’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election, polled 96 out of the 97 votes cast at the Labour Party’s presidential primary election. A vote was voided. His emergence has turned the party to a movement, particularly over mass mobilization by the youth for his ambition. Obi has continued to drum it that his mission is to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, wastage, misappropriation, mismanagement and looting of public treasury by blocking all areas of financial leakages through prudent spending and bold ideas of economic transformation. While many are wondering how Obi will match other candidates believe to have deep pockets, there is no doubt that his rich profile makes up for what he lacks in terms of finance. Born on July 19, 1961, Obi, who served as governor of Anambra State between 2006 and 2014, succeeded in shaping the economy of the state and positioning it as first among equals. He also recorded huge success in improving the secondary education sector of the state. As governor, Obi was also a member of the Presidential Economic Management Team as well as Special Adviser to the President on Finance. He was also vice-chairman of the influential Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Chairman of the South-East Governor’s Forum from 2006 to 2014. May 29 inauguration There would be inauguration of new administrations at the federal and state levels come May 29 this year. The day recognises the end of military rule in Nigeria and the restoration of a democratic system of government, symbolized by the swearing-in of the first president elect of the Fourth Republic, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on May 29, 1999. While there is the possibility of some of the present governors in the 28 states, where governorship elections will hold, returning to power for a second term, it is certain that there will be new administrations in 17 of the states given that their governors are on their second term. The states are Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Cross River. It is equally certain that there will be a new president as the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, is on his second term. Inauguration of Ninth National Assembly Another major inauguration this year would be that of the National Assembly, which comprises the Senate and House of Representatives. The present Ninth National Assembly was inaugurated on June 9, 2019, so its tenure elapses on June 8, 2023. The National Assembly comprises 469 members elected across the 36 states of the federation. The Senate consists of 109 members, while House of Representative has 360 members. Next move for outgoing governors For the 17 state governors, who would be leaving office on May 29, the fear of precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics explains their respective moves to remain politically relevant. The governors are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano). Others are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Sani Bello (Niger), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ben Ayade (Cross River). No doubt, each of the governors would prefer to remain politically relevant by clinging to power in one way or the other, but politics, being the game of the possible, analysts are not ruling out the decline in the political fortune of some them by the time they leave office. This position is predicated on the fact that there is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics either by one’s own doing or as a result of circumstance. Against this backdrop, the question is: What would be the next move for the second term governors after dominating the political landscape of their respective states for eight years? While the governors are the only ones to proffer an answer to the question, mos of them are in the race for senatorial seats as the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, has become a nest for former governors. Political endorsements The build-up to the 2023 general election, especially the presidency, has forced some political leaders and groups across the country to return to the game they know how to play best – politics of endorsement, but the gale of endorsement is expected to gather momentum as the clock ticks close to the elections. Already caught in the endorsement web are sociocultural groups like pan Yoruba body, Afenifere and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), while the likes of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) are still dilly-dallying. Besides the socio-cultural groups, it is expected that some of the political parties will in the days ahead align with the major candidates though some of them have already done that. Intensification of anti-graft war Despite the fact that Nigeria has strengthened her electoral laws and invested in biometric technology that have reduced election rigging, vote buying is fast eroding the peoples’ confidence in the electoral process. This involves inducement of the electorate with cash by agents of political parties and their respective candidates in return for votes. No doubt, money is needed for sundry services and logistics during elections but it seems to have taken the centre stage of the political process it is becoming clear that it is now the major determinant of electoral contests. The outcome of the recent primary elections of the major political parties to nominate candidates for the general election and the recent governorship election in Ekiti and Osun state, attest to this. Massive vote buying was reported during the election and the major culprits were the leading political parties. Agents of the parties were said to have openly induced voters with money ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 per vote. It is against this backdrop that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) will beam their searchlight on politicians in the days ahead. More defections coming While reasons adduced by politicians in advance democracies for defection from one political party to another include divergent views on the operations of parties’ philosophy, crisis or division, and party leaders reneging on agreements, in most defection cases in Nigeria, they have been mainly informed by personality clash, power tussle and most importantly, personal interest. To this end, more defections are expected this year across the major political parties, especially after the elections as most politicians find it difficult to remain in opposition parties after polls

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...