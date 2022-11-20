2023: It’s clear to Nigerians that Tinubu’s unelectable

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that it was becoming clear that the candidate of the All Progressives Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu was not electable.

The party also expressed confidence that the Atiku would win the 2023 presidential election at the first ballot.

A spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said there is no need for second ballot as Atiku would win at the first ballot.

According to him, every indices and data available, have shown that the APC would be defeated, adding that the party has seen defeat ahead as “Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable.

“We urge Nigerians to remain resolute in their determination to vote in their choice, Atiku Abubakar, and take every step necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had over the weekend, said it had already printed ballot papers for possible run-off elections.

“Our campaign counsels INEC not to listen to diversionary narratives by apologists of the deflated All Progressives Congress (APC) who are ostensibly seeking ways to derail the election, having realised that their party has been rejected,” Ologbondiyan added.

He called on the INEC to deploy its resources towards conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election that will be generally accepted by majority of Nigerians.

