News Top Stories

2023: It’s disgraceful for Jonathan to contemplate joining race –Adebanjo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

Leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Pa Ayo Adebayo, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan’s contemplation to run for next year presidential election as disgraceful and shameful. Adebanjo stated this yesterday at the Greater Nigerian Conference organised by South East Think Tank group.

 

The Yoruba leader, who said the South East should be considered for the Presidency said: “It is disgraceful for former President Jonathan to consider the Presidency again.”

 

Last week, a group had stormed Jonathan’s office in Abuja and called on him to contest the 2023 Presidential election The Convener of the group, Youth Compatriots of Nigeria, (YCON), Mayor Samuel, addressing the media said, the group do not care what platform Jonathan chooses to run, provided he fulfil the yearning of the people.

 

“We are calling on the man who has the feelings of the people at heart, the man of the Goodluck to answer the call of the people, and come and take the mantle of leadership come 2023.”

 

However, responding to them, Jonathan said he was going to consider their request.

 

It would be recalled that Jonathan was president for six years on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Jonathan, who is a member of the PDP, however, did not obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for the Presidential ticket of the party.

 

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to close its own presidential nomination process.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New security measures: Genocide looms in S’East, S’South – Ex-DIG,

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Ozo Celestine Okoye has raised fresh alarm over a looming genocide set to be unleashed on the South East and South South geopolitical zones following the withdrawal of security details of political appointees and top government functionaries in the area. Okoye who had earlier alleged a plot to create […]
News

Residents, stakeholders unite against Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Residents, major stakeholders including relevant agencies in Ekiti State yesterday united against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), saying its elimination in the state would act as a catalys to combat alarming rate of divorce in the society. The residents and the major stakeholders, who lamented preponderance of divorce as a result of the age-long FGM described […]
News

Why I’m contesting as PDP National Chairman, by Oyinlola

Posted on Author Zaynab Tijani

A former governor of Osun State and former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has stated his interest in the national chairmanship position of the party. Oyinlola disclosed this yesterday during a radio current affairs programme in Osogbo, to mark the 30th anniversary of creation of Osun State. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica