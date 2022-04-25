2023: It’s disgraceful for Jonathan to contemplate joining race – Adebanjo

Leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba Socio-cultural group, Pa Ayo Adebayo has described former President Goodluck Jonathan’s contemplation to run for next year presidential election as disgraceful and shameful.

Adebanjo stated this on Monday at the Greater Nigerian Conference organised by South East Think Tank group.

The Yoruba leader, who said the South East should be considered for the Presidency said: “It is disgraceful for former President Jonathan to consider the Presidency again.”

Last week, a group had stormed Jonathan’s office in Abuja and called on him to contest the 2023 Presidential election

The Convener of the group, Youth Compatriots of Nigeria, (YCON), Mayor Samuel, addressing the media said, the group do not care what platform Jonathan chooses to run, provided he fulfil the yearning of the people.

“We are calling on the man who has the feelings of the people at heart, the man of the Goodluck to answer the call of the people, and come and take the mantle of leadership come 2023.”

However, responding to them, Jonathan said he was going to consider their request.

It would be recalled that Jonathan was president for six years on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jonathan, who is a member of the PDP, however, did not obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for the Presidential ticket of the party.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to close its own presidential nomination process.

