2023: It’s rape of democracy in Anambra South, says Chris Uba

Anambra South Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Chris Uba, in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO speaks about the recent election, especially what occurred in his senatorial district

We learnt that you wrote a petition to the Police Commissioner accusing Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of attempting to kill you. What actually happened?

It was a very horrible night at the Nnewi Collation Center during this Anambra South Senatorial District election. On that day I came to the center after I had visited the polling units in my Senatorial District. At those places that I visited, I discovered that they were not using the BIVAS for accreditation and I asked why and nobody gave me any answers.

I was later told that Ifeanyi Ubah had told them not to use the BIVAS and he has been going about with his thugs intimidating and harassing everyone with his men. I protested against that but there was nothing one could do about it. So I confirmed that Ifeanyi Ubah was rigging the election and I had to go to the collation center to find out what is going on. I got there and Ifeanyi Ubah was inside there and they did not want any other person to be there. I got down and I was with Chris Azubogu. I later entered my car and suddenly Ifeanyi Ubah came to my convoy with over 500 thugs and was hitting my car ordering me to come out of my car.

My security operatives asked me not to come down but I refused and I got down from my car and he shouted at me, asking me why I came to Nnewi and I told him that this is not a local government election or House of Assembly election. He attacked me and shouted at his thugs and I am sure that he must have used fake policemen and he ordered his thugs to shoot me and Chris Azubogu, the Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) . They started firing guns into the air and shooting for several hours and a lot of people got injured and my four vehicles, especially the tires were damaged, and I had to run for my life. In the process of escaping my vehicle fell into the ditch. Look at my body and look at the bruises that I sustained. I abandoned my four vehicles at the Collation Center and left there with my supporters and most of them got injured by Ifeanyi Ubah’s thugs

Are you indeed saying that the Anambra South Senatorial District election was manipulated? How else can one describe it?

The Electoral Act stipulated that the BIVAS should be used for the election and accreditation but they did not do that. The attack on me was going on before the Collation Officer, the police and the DSS and they did nothing about it, and while this was going on they were writing the results without the people voting. At the end of the day, they announced a result declaring him the winner of the election. An election he did not win. The man should have been disqualified and the election repeated. There was no election in Anambra South Senatorial District because it was manipulated everywhere.

Had the election been conducted as it should be, would you have won?

I campaigned vigorously, and I am not a stranger to politics. I have been in politics for long and I am on the ground in Anambra State in general. So, I was coasting to victory before he started using thugs to harass everyone as well as the electoral officials. He went about threatening people that if you vote against him he would deal with you and because people have been cowed to submission there is nothing they can do about it.

What is the response to your petition to the police so far?

Well, I have done what I was expected to do at this point and it is left for the police to do their job and I have confidence in the police to do the needful. We are also looking at the idea of going to the tribunal to challenge this charade that took place in Anambra South Senatorial District and I have been discussing with my team of lawyers on the way forward and at the appointed time I will make my intentions public for everyone to know.

As it stands now, it seems your supporters are not happy and they may protest?

We are law abiding citizens and if we must protest it would be within the ambit of the law and not to take to the streets to cause trouble, because the miscreants will capitalize on that to loot and destroy people’s property and that is not good for our polity. I urge my supporters to remain calm, while we find a way to protest against this rape of the democracy in Anambra South Senatorial District.

As a politician, how do you see the turnout of Nigerians on Election Day?

I must tell you that the turnout was impressive and it has not been like this before. People came out to vote and to express themselves through legal means but the likes of Ifeanyi Ubah ruined their resolve to elect their leaders. But some people in the system also tried to sabotage the process which is not good for our democracy.

How would you score the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?

Our democracy is coming of age and at every stage in our election we have made some improvements which are commendable but we still need more room for improvement. The turn out that you talked about was that people had that confidence in the electoral process and that was why they came out in their numbers to cast their votes. Again, we urge INEC to try as much as possible to ensure that those gray areas that have been the bane of our electoral system and also those stories of late arrival of electoral materials are not allowed to happen during subsequent elections in our country.

Then the problems of BIVAS not working as expected should also be looked into in order to avoid such a situation in future. There some places where the BIVAS could not capture all the voters because of its capacity and as a result of that a large number of people could not vote. Also the INEC has to service their gadgets and keep them ready for this kind of activity, so that we do not face the type of embarrassment that we faced in some places that denied people their right to vote. I know that with time they will improve on what they have done so far and when you look at this election you will discover that some political parties that people under-rated also won elections in certain areas and that means that no political party is a push over.

