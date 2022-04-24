2023: It’s sad failed governors, ministers want to be President –Hayab

To Reverend Joseph Hayab, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) in Kaduna State, the 2023 elections should attract the best and not the current failed governors, ministers who are declaring to be President of the country. In this interview with BABA NEGEDU in Kaduna, he decries the insecurity in the country, especially in Kaduna State and asks the people to wake up and mobilize themselves to protect their communities

What is the way out of the recent upsurge in attacks especially in Kaduna State?

It is sad. It is also unfortunate that the government has been overwhelmed, whether they acknowledge it or not, that is the reality on ground.

They seem to have lost touch and have tactics to address what is happening. They have used the tactics of blaming others, but it did not work. They have used the tactics of using media propaganda; it did not work. Also the tactics of dividing communities, it did not work; they have even used the tactics of blaming others it also did not work.

So they seem to lack tactics but if you ask me, the way this government can overcome these bandits it is to humble themselves and speak like humans. Talk like people who are looking for help.

When you want help and you are arrogant, when you lack the capacity to handle something and you talk as if you know what to do, those who are supposed to help you will say, ‘even if I offer it they will not take my help.’

So if the government humbles itself, especially the government of Kaduna State, and engages all stakeholders, not a divide-andrule system, it will win the battle. A situation where you come to my house and you want to talk to my son and say ‘I don’t want to talk to his mother and father,’ you cannot get success. You need to talk to me, my wife and all of us involved.

That is the way to talk and get success, not by dividing the people. What they are doing could have achieved better results if they had made the effort to unite the people but any effort towards dividing the people while they tackle insecurity will only backfire.

The criminals are fully aware that you are dividing the people and that the people are not with you, so the criminals will always have a field day. Imagine a united Kaduna State where everybody’s eyes are on the road and people see and have the confidence that they will expose what they see, this criminality will not last long because they will have no ground to stand.

Some people are seeing so many things but they cannot talk because they could not even trust the system, their fear is that if they talk the bandits will come after them and the question is who tells the bandits?

They have said so many things. There was a time the government said the security agencies were not bombing the bandits because they were afraid of the International Criminal Court.

You keep talking so many things, you alone are saying so many things, that is why we have not been able to overcome the bandits. I know we can stop them but we need leadership, but at the moment we lack leadership.

But do you think the call for mercenaries will solve the problem?

Bringing mercenaries will only take us more into the problem. Also according to the constitution, the Governor of Kaduna State does not have the power to invite mercenaries. That is why I am saying all these talks are too much.

Is there anything the people themselves can do?

The people will have to take the initiative. You see, I can’t just allow people to come and kill me while I sit down and watch. must resist him; I must fight back. The people must not go to sleep anymore; they must be ready to fight back. I know one of the fears the people have is that the bandits will come to kill and destroy people’s homes and then the government will come and take the Dane guns and cutlass from people’s homes and even arrest some of them.

But constitutionally we have the right to self defence. We will continue to encourage people to continue to defend themselves. An individual cannot do it alone. You need to work with the community, with everybody around you. If the entire community is doing selfdefense together things will get better. We have been encouraging people to unite and defend themselves.

If you want to do self-defense and it is just about you alone in this kind of situation, in this estate community, as it is done in civilized communities, you provide security for yourself. You provide people to secure you and even on your own there are things you can do to secure yourself. So if you hear any sound everybody comes out to defend the community and with the security men that are already out.

Those who are out there have the duty to raise alarm when they see anything untoward, so that those in their rooms will also come out prepared. If criminals keep coming to communities and the communities are united, prepared to resist them, I can tell you that it will not be long until this whole thing will stop.

But if they come to find everybody sleeping and it is when they set houses on fire that people will start running.

They will keep coming to the same place. I have spoken with some people and the complaint they keep giving me is that they come with superior weapons.

So that is where the government comes in, so that we can also get the weapons, but license weapons that are permitted to use. With the situation now the police who are permitted to license those weapons should allow people to own such weapons and give them the license.

Are you worried like many Nigerians that the politicians that are supposed to tackle these issues are more concerned about the coming elections than the people that are being killed?

Truly speaking, it is sad that politicians who have not yet put the country in order want to be President. A man who has failed as a Minister wants to be President; a man who has failed as Governor wants to be President. I cannot really understand how a man who has failed in small offices given to them wants to be President. It is sad that they are not doing anything and all they want is to be President.

But we know they are capitalizing on the hunger they have inflicted on the people for a long time. They deliberately cause hunger in the land. When they now come out to declare they will now use the stolen money to gather people at the stadium to show that they have declared for election. What a shame! They want to govern which country – the country that is dying?

They have no moral right to aspire to other offices as they are doing. Instead, they are supposed to have resigned from their current position because they have failed. How can someone who has failed as a class captain want to be the Head Boy of the school? This is the kind of situation we have. If as Governor you were unable to manage a state, why are you aspiring to be President?

Based on the prevailing situation, as we go towards the election, what type of leader should Nigerians look out for?

Nigerians are truly looking for a leader who loves the people, who cares for the people, who will defend the people, who will not sleep if the people are not sleeping, not a leader who will jet out and quickly disap

pear when terrible things are happening in the country; not a leader who will insult the people. Nigerians are looking for a leader who, if people cry he will understand and show empathy, not a leader who, when people complain he will insult them for even complaining.

Nigerians need a leader that will be humane, show love, concern and provide the people with the basic things. We are not asking them to come and share money. We don’t need a leader who shares money.

Come and give us an enabling environment to enable us to do what we want to do and earn a living, fend for our children, not leaders who will lie to the people. Nigerians don’t need leaders that lie.

Among those that have so far shown interest to lead the country, do we have such leaders?

All of them have not finished declaring their interest. Let us wait until all those that are interested declare, then we will see whether those who are truthful or liars. Let us not be in haste. We know more people will still come out.

However, let me say that there is this confusion where people believe that only those that are contesting in the big parties can win the elections. Nigerians should vote for anybody they believe in even if he is not contesting on the platform of the parties that people see as big parties. People are the structure that these parties talk about.

Okay, but when people talk about all these smaller parties……

There are no small parties. Any party registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is no longer a small party. It is because of the lack of understanding of Nigerians that we look at some parties and say they have structure and others don’t have structure. It is the same Nigerians that make up the parties that they are calling big parties.

We can make the party they are calling small to become a national party. No wonder we are suffering because we are voting liars and criminals because they come from a popular party. We just need good Nigerians irrespective of any party that they come from, people who love this country, let us vote for them, under any party that they come out with.

That is why we have been advocating for independent candidates, but at present we don’t have that, yet we have to use what is available to solve the problem. We must also stop this money politics and go for politics of ideology, people not about money.

If a politician comes out from an unpopular party but the people love him, he would win. Even if some people say it is a small party, they like the person he can win. People look like they don’t really have an option, but they do. All we need is to plan well and we will dislodge these people who have been tormenting us.

What will you say to those that collect money from politicians during elections?

The law of the land and the electoral act stipulates how much a candidate can spend for an election, but sadly INEC is not also doing enough to checkmate those who are spending in excess of that.

The law also requires that if you buy votes there is also a penalty for that, but people are not arrested, even those arrested have not been properly prosecuted. So I will tell the public to refuse their money if they have the strength of character.

But if you don’t have the strength of character, be strong enough to collect the money, but don’t vote for them, so that they will lose the money and lose the votes. That will send signals, but I hope we are strong enough to refuse the money.

