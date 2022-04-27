News

2023: I’ve Buhari’s nod to run for president – Ayade

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has said President Muhammmadu Buhari had given him the nod to begin consultations for him to contest for the position of the nation’s President by 2023. The governor, who briefed newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday also said he would drop his ambition if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan eventually emerged the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ayade had explained that he was in the Villa to inform the President of his willingness to help him get a successor only to be told by Buhari to also commence consultation ahead of the Presidential election. Asked pointedly whether he had made up his mind to run for President, Ayade said “My answer is that I am running because the President has said ‘you go while I watch.’

As reporters, I want you to report me intelligently. He said: “I want you to understand that truly, outside all the cheap talks, the truth is that my approach to the president is different. I will support the President’s candidate. “Even though I am on standby, if I’m available.

If you’re the choice, I will support the President’s candidate. And the President says ‘you are not outside of my view.” “Go. I give you blessing, go and consult, ensure that you engage with key people while I watch.’ I think it’s a declaration that I have the right to go and try, to go and declare so I will.” Asked whether he would drop his ambition if ex-President Jonathan joins the APC and gets the endorsement to run for the President and the party, Ayade said: “I have great respect for (ex) President Jonathan and so I have no challenges whatsoever.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soldiers stop #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja, arrest 40

Posted on Author Reporter

  Roughly 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters have been arrested in Abuja by Military personnel, according to reports reaching New Telegraph. A convoy of over 50 vehicles loaded with heavily-armed security personnel were seen patrolling the Unity Fountain and Transcorp Junction areas of the city on Wednesday morning in the nation’s capital city. The #RevolutionNow protest is […]
News

Anambra decides: Election observers lament absence of policemen at polling units

Posted on Author Reporter

  Despite the presence of thousands of security operatives deployed to Anambra State for the gubernatorial poll, election observers are still lamenting the absence of policemen at many of the polling units. However, despite this hitch in security, Anambarians have so far come out in their large numbers to perform their civil duty in electing […]
News

Centre, NGOs propose creation of NYSC trust fund

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…. canvass two years period The Federal Government and National Assembly have been urged to create a trust fund for the National Youth Service Corps scheme to enhance job creation and reduce unemployelment. This was part of the recommendations of the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency as well as Nigeria First after a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica