2023: I’ve Buhari’s nod to run for president – Ayade

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has said President Muhammmadu Buhari had given him the nod to begin consultations for him to contest for the position of the nation’s President by 2023. The governor, who briefed newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday also said he would drop his ambition if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan eventually emerged the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ayade had explained that he was in the Villa to inform the President of his willingness to help him get a successor only to be told by Buhari to also commence consultation ahead of the Presidential election. Asked pointedly whether he had made up his mind to run for President, Ayade said “My answer is that I am running because the President has said ‘you go while I watch.’

As reporters, I want you to report me intelligently. He said: “I want you to understand that truly, outside all the cheap talks, the truth is that my approach to the president is different. I will support the President’s candidate. “Even though I am on standby, if I’m available.

If you’re the choice, I will support the President’s candidate. And the President says ‘you are not outside of my view.” “Go. I give you blessing, go and consult, ensure that you engage with key people while I watch.’ I think it’s a declaration that I have the right to go and try, to go and declare so I will.” Asked whether he would drop his ambition if ex-President Jonathan joins the APC and gets the endorsement to run for the President and the party, Ayade said: “I have great respect for (ex) President Jonathan and so I have no challenges whatsoever.

