News

2023: I’ve capacity to fix Nigeria’s challenges- Peter Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Gov. Peter Obi, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says he has the capacity to fix the political and socioeconomic challenges of Nigeria.Obi made the declaration at a meeting with the PDP stakeholders in Oyo State, on Tuesday at the party Secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi, accompanied by his Special Adviser, Tony Obinujwu and a former Presidential Aide, Dr Doyin Okupe, was received by the party leaders led by the State Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro. Obi said Nigerians needed to make informed decision that would produce a president with capacity to fix the socioeconomic and political challenges bedevilling the country. He said as the Governor of Anambra for eight years, he built stronger institutions in the state, promising to replicate such as president of the country when elected. Obi, who also was the Vice Presidential candidate with Atiku Abubakar on the platform of PDP in 2019, said that he leveraged on his experience as a captain with focus, integrity, tested resource management skills and contentment to achieve the feat.

He said U.S was one of the countries in the world with stronger institutions, adding Americans rose and stood their ground when a former president of the country got it wrong. Obi said a society would work, only if people pursue the cause with strong determination He said there was no consensus in the North, adding that there were no fewer than 12 presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP. “On the issue of consensus, let me be honest with you, in the North, there is no consensus. The aspirants from the North are 12. “In America, 30 people contested the election. In the South, how many of us? We are barely about eight.

“So, what is good is listen to the eight of us, check the backgrounds of the eight of us, and decide who you are going to support,” he said. Obi said his visit to Ibadan was to introduce himself and tell the stakeholders his background for people to make informed decision. “All I have come here to do is to introduce myself. Oyo State, I have introduced myself, told you my background. If anybody gives you money, take it. It doesn’t matter.

“It might be our money and it may not be. Everybody needs money now. If you want to buy bread, a life is now N500 and you must get two. “Everybody is expectant now. But I beg you, make an informed decision, such that you will be able to say these my children can live in a better society,” he said. Obi recalled how he used to carry his bag himself as the Chairman of a commercial bank and as Governor. He added that when he left the corridors of power, it was not difficult for him to carry his bag because he had a realisation that power was transient.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Israel warns of dangers with Iran’s new president

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel has said the international community should have grave concerns about the election of Iran’s new president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi. A spokesman for Israel’s foreign ministry, Lior Haiat, said Raisi is Iran’s most extremist president yet. He also warned the new leader will increase Iran’s nuclear activities, reports the BBC. Ebrahim Raisi was declared the […]
News

AFAN lauds Buhari on new Agric Minister’s appointment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigerian farmers, under the auspice of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar as Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, pledging to work in harmony with him to achieve every success in his new job. In a press statement made available to […]
News

FG task force confiscates fake drugs worth N6bn in Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Federal Government Task Force on Fake, Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Foods, yesterday said Kano State has dropped into the sixth position among illicit drugs’ addiction states in the country.   This was even as the task force seized and destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs worth N6 billion in the past nine years. Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica