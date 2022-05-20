News Top Stories

2023: I’ve capacity to rebuild Nigeria, says Tambuwal

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said that he has the capacity to rebuild Nigeria, having delivered as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he has what it takes to lead the country in 2023. Tambuwal, who was in Lagos on Wednesday to seek the votes of Lagos PDP national delegates ahead of the party’s convention, urged them to be guided by their conscience as they cast their votes, stressing that the task ahead of rebuilding Nigeria is huge.

He said: “Some of us are going to midwife the process of rebuilding Nigeria and to do that you must go for content, competence and experience. “We are in the recruitment system of who will be the standard flag bearer of our party, and must bring ourselves to the level of our consciousness of not being in trance, but must have a clear vision and understanding of the kind of leader that Nigeria requires. “Nigeria must work again for all of us; it can only happen if we have a partnership. I appeal to your conscience. Don’t mortgage the future of your children.

“I have delivered as speaker of the House of Representatives; I am delivering good governance in Sokoto State. We do not owe any worker salary, we do not owe pensioners. “I am a pan Nigerian. We shouldn’t be talking about sentiments, when President Olusegun Obasanjo discovered the problem of the Niger Delta and set up the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he was not from Niger Delta.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Udom, Amaechi move presidential campaigns to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Two presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi respectively yesterday moved their campaigns to Benue State where they consulted with stakeholders of the various political parties, soliciting their support to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Addressing members […]
News

Lagos NUJ urges members to enrol in health insurance scheme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Chapter of theNigerianUnionof Journalists(NUJ) hasurged members to enrol in the Health Insurance Scheme. This was even as over 600 public affairs officers and other staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy benefit from the free health screening organised by the Dr. Erelu Anu Esuola-led Mercy International Medical Mission in conjunction with […]
News Top Stories

We’re broke, House of Reps cries out

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has again confirmed that it is facing financial crisis, which is negatively affecting its activities. Spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who confirmed this in Abuja at a press conference, also said the lower chamber owed contractors and consultants. “Yes, the House is broke, I have said it before and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica