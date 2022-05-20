2023: I’ve capacity to rebuild Nigeria, says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said that he has the capacity to rebuild Nigeria, having delivered as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he has what it takes to lead the country in 2023. Tambuwal, who was in Lagos on Wednesday to seek the votes of Lagos PDP national delegates ahead of the party’s convention, urged them to be guided by their conscience as they cast their votes, stressing that the task ahead of rebuilding Nigeria is huge.

He said: “Some of us are going to midwife the process of rebuilding Nigeria and to do that you must go for content, competence and experience. “We are in the recruitment system of who will be the standard flag bearer of our party, and must bring ourselves to the level of our consciousness of not being in trance, but must have a clear vision and understanding of the kind of leader that Nigeria requires. “Nigeria must work again for all of us; it can only happen if we have a partnership. I appeal to your conscience. Don’t mortgage the future of your children.

“I have delivered as speaker of the House of Representatives; I am delivering good governance in Sokoto State. We do not owe any worker salary, we do not owe pensioners. “I am a pan Nigerian. We shouldn’t be talking about sentiments, when President Olusegun Obasanjo discovered the problem of the Niger Delta and set up the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he was not from Niger Delta.”

