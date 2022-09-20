2023: I’ve contacts, connections to mobilize youths for Tinubu – Gov Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said he has the capacity and pedigree to mobilise Nigerian youths for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Bello, who was appointed National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, at the weekend, said he is ready to carry out the task of mobilizing youths for the party.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Bello said as a young man, he is the bridge between the youth and the old and that was why Tinubu appointed him the youth coordinator.

Bello said: “I’m ready and capable and the appointment is an indication that our leader and presidential candidate is a man that is ready to utilize a square peg in a square hole.

“He is a man that has eyes for providing solutions to problems. “So, identifying me to come and champion the cause of Nigerian youths in the next general election for our victory has shown that he is the man we really need his intellectual capacity to be able to take the nation to the next level.

“I will use my wealth of experience to not only mobilize but also sensitize and to tell the younger generation where we should go and how we can go there, which is to vote en masse for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Not only that, I’m going to mobilise for all our candidates, governorship, senates, House of Representatives and States House of Assembly across the country because we have the numbers and the contacts.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...