2023: I've done my best as President, says Buhari

president Muhammadu Buhari yesterday scored himself high by insisting that he had done his best for Nigeria. He said this in Washington DC, while welcoming the Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the US who came on a visit to him.

He said: “We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-ahalf years, I have done my best.” Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said solving the problems affecting youths is the priority of the government as they are its promise for a better future. Buhari, who spoke about the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, urged the group to continue to target the young people who are the promise of the future.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage. “This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we’ll continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youths.” Bin Bayyah said they had come to inform the President, and to invite him to attend the conferment upon him, the Abu Dhabi Foundation’s award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security. He said the conferment was in line with the Foundation’s work in fighting religious extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence and dialogue amongst all religions.

 

Our Reporters

News

Ogun: 527 accidents claim 109 lives in 8 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State yesterday disclosed that over 109 persons lost their lives while 665 others sustained various degrees of injuries in various road accidents in the state between January  and August this year. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, […]
News

Terrorists kidnap wife, daughter of Plateau Commissioner

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Heavily armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday broke into the Gindiri residence of the Plateau State Commissioner of Environment, Hon.Usman Bamaiyi and abducted his wife and daughter.   Sunday Telegraph investigation revealed that the Commissioner is one of the aspirants for the Mangu- Bokkos Federal House of Representatives Constituency seat on the platform […]
News

Ogun initiates sustainability strategy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Amotekun, ‘Safe City’ take off   The Ogun State Government says it has put in place a survival and sustainability strategy, which will ensure enduring policies and programmes that are people-oriented.   The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan stated this when he and his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, […]

