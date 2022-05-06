2023: I’ve no intention of going to House of Reps – Igwele

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Parbara Newton Igwele, has denied nursing an ambition to run for a seat in the House of Representative in the 2023 general election. Speaking with New Telegraph in Yenagoa yesterday, Igwele said he is focused on his work as Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health. “I have not at any point in time considered or even thought of running for House of Reps, not even negotiating or discussing with anybody or any platform. “I was sworn in as Commissioner for Health on August 26, 2020. I was given a mandate of what to do as Commissioner of Health by Governor Douye Diri. “Right from that moment, I owe him allegiance to whatever I do and I tell people that it is only the governor that can tell me to do anything and I will do it”, he said.
Related Articles
Save our nation from disgrace, call Adebanjo to order – Afenifere youths urge Yoruba elders
The Coalition of Afenifere Youth Groups (CAYG) has urged Yoruba elders to call a chieftain of its apex socio-political group, Ayo Adebanjo, to order over comments bordering on national security. The Afenifere youths, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Otunba Ibukunke Daniel, on Friday, said some enemies of the Yoruba nation is using Adebanjo and others […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Germany chooses Ghana as location for W’African Centre Of Global Health
The German Government has said it will back the establishment of a German-West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention in Ghana. “Excellent news: Germany Flag of Germany will support [the] launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention,” the German ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, tweeted on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria accounts for 28% of tech education in Africa
…as startups generate $3.46m in 1 yearBaba Nigeria currently accounts for 28 per cent of education technology (ed-tech) services in Africa. Driven largely by startups, the service providers leverage technology to enhance various aspects of education. Lending credence to this, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuw, said the growth […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)