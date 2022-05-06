News

2023: I’ve no intention of going to House of Reps – Igwele

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Parbara Newton Igwele, has denied nursing an ambition to run for a seat in the House of Representative in the 2023 general election. Speaking with New Telegraph in Yenagoa yesterday, Igwele said he is focused on his work as Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health. “I have not at any point in time considered or even thought of running for House of Reps, not even negotiating or discussing with anybody or any platform. “I was sworn in as Commissioner for Health on August 26, 2020. I was given a mandate of what to do as Commissioner of Health by Governor Douye Diri. “Right from that moment, I owe him allegiance to whatever I do and I tell people that it is only the governor that can tell me to do anything and I will do it”, he said.

 

