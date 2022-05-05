2023: I’ve no other motive than service, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he had no other motive for contesting the 2023 Presidential election than to serve Nigerians. Osinbajo said this in Taraba and Adamawa states yesterday during his engagements with stakeholders and delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President emphasized that there was no greater privilege than to have the opportunity to give one’s best in the service of the country, contributing to society and making life better for the people. Osinbajo was received in both states by their Governors, Darius Ishaku – Taraba; and Umaru Fintiri – Adamawa; as well as other senior state government officials, and excited residents and people in the States. He also visited the Lamido Adamawa’s palace on arrival in the State.
Ag IGP asserts authority, makes new appointments
…Mba breaks record as three-time Force’s spokesperson In a move towards assertiveness, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has approved the posting of AIG Hafiz Inuwa, as the Force Secretary and member of the Force Management Team. This was as the IGP also approved the re-appointment of CP Frank Mba, as […]
Heavy smoking raises severe health risks
Researchers from Australia and the United Kingdom (UK) said each cigarette smoked a day by heavier smokers could increase the risk of contracting some diseases by more than 30 per cent. The results of their study is published in the journal ‘EClinicalMedicine’. The research led by the Australian Centre for Precision Health based at […]
More than 130 killed in Burkina Faso attack
Armed men have killed over 132 people in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the country’s worst attack in recent years, the government says. Homes and the local market were burned during the overnight raid on Solhan, reports the BBC. No group has said it was behind the violence, but Islamist […]
