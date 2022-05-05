2023: I’ve no other motive than service, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he had no other motive for contesting the 2023 Presidential election than to serve Nigerians. Osinbajo said this in Taraba and Adamawa states yesterday during his engagements with stakeholders and delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President emphasized that there was no greater privilege than to have the opportunity to give one’s best in the service of the country, contributing to society and making life better for the people. Osinbajo was received in both states by their Governors, Darius Ishaku – Taraba; and Umaru Fintiri – Adamawa; as well as other senior state government officials, and excited residents and people in the States. He also visited the Lamido Adamawa’s palace on arrival in the State.

