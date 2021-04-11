2023: I’ve no preferred guber candidate, says Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has said he has no preferred governorship candidate from Uyo senatorial district for the 2023 election in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio, who stated this at the weekend during the inauguration of executives of Uyo Senatorial District chapter of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), dispelled fears that he plans to impose a governorship candidate on the party and the state.

By the zoning arrangement in the state, the next governor should come from Uyo Senatorial District (officially known as Akwa Ibom North East). Akpabio is from Akwa Ibom North West (or Ikot Ekpene senatorial District).

In the last few months, the former governor has been busy creating a political pressure group known as Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum in the state, thus triggering impressions that the group is his special purpose vehicle through which his anointed candidate would emerge.

