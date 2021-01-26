2023: I’ve no presidential ambition, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday denied nursing any presidential ambition as he distanced himself from calls in some quarters for him to contest the 2023 presidential election. He added that for now he had two and a half years to complete his mandate as governor and was committed to greater service of the state.

The governor was reacting to a widely circulated statement credited to a group, “Project Ortomise Nigeria Ortomatically 2023,” which said the governor was “under pressure to contest for president in 2023.”

The group’s National Coordinator, Hon. Prince Samuel Onuh, had in the statement obtained by reporters said “Governor Ortom is the only detribalised Nigerian with the political will to reunite all aggrieved ethnic nationalities and rescue the country from the grips of Boko Haram, bandits, insurgents, militants and other fundamentalists making lives difficult for the citizens”.

The group promised to mobilise 10 million women, 10 million men and 10 million youths for a march in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital city, to pressurise the two term governor of Benue State to come to the nation’s rescue.”

The group said plans had been put in place to launch a “nationwide campaign aimed at putting pressure on the governor to heed their call and avail himself of the exalted office ahead of the 2023 general election”.

But reacting to the matter yesterday, Governor Ortom said the issue was not on his table, stressing that what was before him now was delivering good governance to the people of the state.

