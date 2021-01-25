Politics

2023: I’ve no presidential ambition, says Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday insulated himself from calls in some quarters for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said he is not nursing any presidential ambition, adding that for now he has two and half years to complete his mandate as governor and is committed to greater service of the state.

The governor’s was reacting to a widely circulated statement credited to a group, “Project Ortomise Nigeria Ortomatically 2023″ which said the governor was “under pressure to contest for president in 2023”.

The group’s National Coordinator, Hon. Prince Samuel Onuh had in the statement obtained by reporters said: “Governor Ortom is the only detribalised Nigerian with the political will to reunite all aggrieved ethnic nationalities and rescue the country from the grips of Boko Haram, bandits, insurgents, militants and other fundamentalists making lives difficult for the citizens.”

The group promised to mobilize 10 million women, 10 million men and 10 million youths for a march in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital city, to pressurise the two term governor of Benue State to come to the “nation’s rescue”.

But reacting swiftly on the matter, Governor Ortom said the issue is not on his table, stressing that what is before him now is delivering good governance to people of the state.

