2023: I’ve not endorsed any aspirant in Plateau, says Lalong

Musa Pam Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, yesterday said he had not endorsed or anointed any candidate for governorship or any political office ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

Lalong, who spoke while addressing an all Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting at Government House in Jos, said the clarification became important given the influx of unconfirmed insinuations that he had anointed a successor and also endorsed other aspirants for various offices.

 

He said: “I have not adopted or anointed any aspirant for governor or any other office. While very suitable members of our party have indicated interest to vie for different offices, we are carrying out consultations with all key stakeholders to ensure that at the end of the day, the best persons emerge to fly our party’s flag.

 

“When such time comes, we will make it public and not hide it.

 

I am praying that God will guide all of us to make a choice that is in the best interest of the people and our state and nation.” Lalong also said the party would continue to encourage members to build consensus from the grassroots and build healthy competition among aspirants and their supporters before, during and after the elections.

 

He said although all the aspirants will be given a level playing field to test their popularity and acceptance, at the end of the day the will of the majority will prevail while only one person will emerge for any office.

 

The governor also cautioned against negative campaign and use of foul language by aspirants and their supporters, saying such could end up being counter-productive for the APC as the opposition will use it to discredit the party at the general elections

 

