2023: I’ve not endorsed Peter Obi – Falae

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and a stalwart of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Olu Falae, has refuted the claim that he would be supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi. According to Falae, who said he was not supporting any of the candidates at the moment, he would await the manifesto of the parties before taking a position.

The former SGF maintained that he was never aware of the Afenifere’s position on Obi and his Labour Party ahead of the 2023 presidential election. National Leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo had on Monday revealed that Afenifere would be mobilising support for the Labour Party candidate. Falae in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Moshood Raji, said there was no iota of truth in the report that he has thrown his weight behind the LP presidential candidate, Obi. While stressing the fact that the South East had never occupied the country’s number one seat, Falae added that the presidency is not an automatic slot as other factors must be considered.

 

