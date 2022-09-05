News

2023: I’ve not withdrawn from Yobe North senatorial race – Machina

The winner All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North senatorial ticket Alhaji Bashir Sheriff Machina, has denied stepping down or withdrawing from the ruling party.

Senate President Ahmad Lawn made a detour to have a shot at the Senate seat for Yobe North after losing the presidential ticket of the party with 11 other aspirants to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Though Lawan did not participate in the APC senatorial primary that produced Machina, the party uploaded the Senate President’s name as its candidate, a development which, Machina has chal lenged in court.

 

But the social media was awash with a letter purported written by Machina withdrawing from the race and resigning from APC.

The letter dated September 4, reads: “I write to notify you of my resignation from the APC. I am by this letter also informing you of my withdrawal from the Yobe North Senatorial race.

 

“These decisions were taken due to my reasons related to a misunderstanding between me and the leadership of the party in Yobe State. I hope to reconcile the issues closed-door but unfortunately, I was not opportune to make it.

 

