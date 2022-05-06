2023: I’ve received my certificate to contest for Senate –Ozigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, yesterday confirmed that he had received his clearance certificate to contest for the ticket for the Anambra South Senatorial seat this month. In a statement issued by his campaign organisation, Ka Anambra Chawapu! #ValentineOzigbo4Senate #VCO4Senate, Ozigbo also clarified that he was never disqualified by the screening committee of the PDP in the state.

The statement reads: “I am pleased and honoured to formally inform you that I have received my clearance certificate to contest for the ticket for the Anambra South Senatorial seat in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primary coming up later this month. “Firstly, I want to thank all the people who reached out to me, expressed concern, and took action in the past week over the status of my screening for the Senatorial Primary of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “Let me clarify the fake news circulated in the media space for the past few days. The PDP National Assembly Screening Panel for Anambra never disqualified me.”

