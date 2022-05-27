2023: I’ve unflinching support from South East – Lawan

The President of the Senate and pre s i d e n t i a l aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Lawan, yesterday expressed confidence in the unflinching support from the South East geo-political zone in supporting his 2023 presidential ambition. Lawan, who stated this while canvassing votes from the delegates of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he was confident of winning the party primary and had garnered the support of members from the South East He claimed that he had all the know-how to stabilise the country through his ‘Nigerian Stability Project 2023,’ saying that he was the best of all the aspirants in the race.

“I have all it takes to be president. In 2019, when we constituted the committees in the senate, there were complaints as to why other people in the PDP were getting such committees. But I believe our diversity must be used as our strength. “I’ve gotten the support of the South East, including the governors. I am not an ethnic or geopolitical candidate.

Because I am from the North should not make me think that someone from another part of the country cannot contest to be president,” Lawan said while asking for the votes of the FCT delegates. “I have the network and the requisite experience to be the next president. Let this contest be for the people and I can serve better. I am a little bit young and old; because I am a young old man, and an old young man.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...