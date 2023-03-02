News

2023 IWD: FG Urges Women To Embrace Digital Technology For Inclusive Innovations

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has urged that bringing women and marginalized groups into technology will result in more creative solutions.

Fallen stated this at the commemorative press briefing to usher in the activities of the 2023 edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD) held in Abuja

She also submitted that this will have greater potential for special innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality.

The theme of the 2023 IWD: “Digital: Innovation and technology for gender equality” according to the minister aligned with the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67)’s priority theme.

She added that the 2023 IWD theme highlights the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education among women and girls.

Tallen disclosed that when women and girls are shut out of technological innovation, it will come with a massive cost.

Using UN Women 2022 Women’s Snap Reports as a basis, Tallen said women’s exclusion from the digital world has reduced $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of low and middle-income countries in the last decade; saying, this is expected to grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025 if no action is taken in this direction.

Tallen, therefore called for a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education that can increase the awareness of women and girls regarding their rights and civic engagement to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

The Permanent Secretary, Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi stressed that technology holds endless possibilities. “It has the power to expand opportunities and minds. In our increasingly technological world, digital access, literacy and skills are imperative for everything from livelihoods to education, to participation in civic life.”

The UN Women’s Country Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong said the demographics of Women and girls in digital inclusion are encouraging.

She said a lot can be achieved when women and girls are ICT-literate as it will fast-track gender equity and equality.

She mentioned that National Centre for Women Development (NCWDC) has already keyed into this, with its women empowerment training conducted online.

